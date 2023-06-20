WORLD
5 MIN READ
Joe Biden's son Hunter reaches plea deal on gun, tax charges
Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty to two tax charges and enter an agreement that may allow him to avoid a conviction on a firearm offence, according to court filings.
Joe Biden's son Hunter reaches plea deal on gun, tax charges
Hunter Biden detailed his struggles with crack cocaine and other drugs in a 2021 memoir, released months after his father took office. / Photo: AFP
June 20, 2023

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter has reached a plea deal on minor tax and gun charges, concluding a five-year investigation that involved persistent Republican allegations that major crimes were being covered up.

Hunter Biden, 53, has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal income tax and admitted to illegally possessing a gun despite being a drug user, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The plea agreement between Hunter and the US Attorney's Office in his home state of Delaware will need to be approved by a federal judge.

The president's son is unlikely to face any prison time.

According to The Washington Post, prosecutors will seek probation on the tax and gun charges.

When asked on Tuesday about the plea deal, President Biden, 80, told reporters at an event in California that he was "very proud of my son."

US Attorney David Weiss, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, said Hunter had agreed to plead guilty to "two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax."

According to the charges, Hunter, a Yale-trained lawyer and lobbyist, failed to file his tax returns on time on earnings of more than $1.5 million for 2017 and 2018.

In both years, he owed more than $100,000 in taxes on those earnings. Each count brings up to 12 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 or double what he stood to gain by breaking the law.

Weiss said Hunter was also facing one count of "possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance."

Related'He's no Pablo Picasso': US Republicans probe Hunter Biden's artwork sales

Moving forward

Hunter detailed his struggles with crack cocaine and other drugs in a 2021 memoir, released months after his father took office.

He will not be prosecuted on the gun charge but will enter what is known as "pretrial diversion," which often involves counselling or rehabilitation.

In a statement, Christopher Clark, Hunter's lawyer, said "it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.

"Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanour failure to file tax payments when due," Clark said.

"I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," he added.

"He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."

Misdemeanour tax cases aren't common, and most that are filed end with a sentence that doesn't include time behind bars, said Caroline Ciraolo, an attorney who served as head of the Justice Department’s tax division from 2015 to 2017.

'Slap on the wrist'

Trump, who is facing felony charges in Florida of mishandling government secrets and charges in New York for paying hush money to an adult actress, sought to contrast his own legal woes with those of the president's son.

Trump slammed the plea agreement as a mere "traffic ticket" for Hunter Biden and a "full scale election interference 'scam.'"

"Our system is BROKEN!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Representative James Comer, the Republican chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, described the plea agreement as a "slap on the wrist" and pledged to continue his investigation into the Biden family's business dealings.

An expected federal conviction "is not a slap on the wrist," Ciraolo said.

"These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee's investigation," Comer said.

Hunter became a regular focus of Trump's attacks ahead of the November 2020 election for his work in Ukraine and China.

RelatedHunter Biden's iCloud account hack exposes inappropriate contents
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us