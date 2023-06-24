Saturday, June 24, 2023

Rebel mercenary Wagner group began pulling back fighters and equipment from the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, after its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin halted the fighters' march on Moscow.

Reporters at the scene saw a tank, several cargo trucks and several minivans carrying fighters leave the military headquarters the group had occupied earlier.

1957GMT —Russia will not prosecute members of Wagner force: Kremlin

Wagner troops won't face punishment for rebellion as criminal case against their chief is closed, Kremlin spokesperson has said.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin will move to Belarus under a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to end an armed mutiny that Prigozhin had led against Russia's military leadership, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Lukashenko had offered to mediate, with Russian President Vladimir Putin's agreement because he had known Prigozhin personally for around 20 years.

Wagner mutiny will not affect Ukraine assault plans, Kremlin also said.

1856 GMT — Polish president summons National Security Bureau for emergency meeting

Polish President Andrzej Duda summoned the National Security Bureau, the presidential body for executing security and defence tasks, for an emergency meeting to discuss the latest developments in Russia, said the local media.

The meeting was participated, apart from the president, by the prime minister, defence minister, and heads of ministries and special services, the state-run PAP news agency reported and confirmed by the president's office.

The current security situation in Poland and coordination of activities with allies were discussed, the agency added.

1846GMT — Putin thanks Belarus leader, Minsk says, after Wagner turnaround

Minsk said that Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko after the chief of Wagner announced he was turning around his forces.

"The President of Belarus informed the President of Russia in detail about the results of negotiations with the leadership of PMC Wagner," Lukashenko's press service said in a statement, adding Putin "thanked his Belarusian colleague."

1812 GMT — Moscow’s mayor asks residents to stay at home

The Moscow mayor warned residents to stay at home as rebel mercenary vehicles were seen on the road to Russia's capital.

Sergey Sobyanin urged residents to refrain from travelling around the city as much as possible and to report emergency situations and incidents in a timely manner.

The mayor said city services are on high alert, adding that it is possible to block traffic in Moscow on certain roads.

1803 GMT — Ukrainian military: Forces have advanced on the eastern front

Ukraine's military said that its forces had made advances near Bakhkmut, one of the focal points of fighting on the eastern front, and in an area further south.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, writing on Telegram, said an offensive was launched near a of group of villages ringing Bakhmut - the town taken by Russia's Wagner mercenary forces last month after months of fighting.

"In all these areas, we have made advances," Maliar wrote.

Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, commander of the Tavria, or southern, front, said Ukrainian forces had liberated an area near Krasnohorivka, west of the Russian-held regional centre of Donetsk.

1749 GMT — Now is time to provide 'all weapons' needed for defence: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his forces could protect Europe from Russian forces, but added: "Now is the time to provide all the weapons necessary for defence."

Kiev needed F-16 fighter jets and Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), he said. "The security of Europe's eastern flank depends only on our defence."

1745GMT — Prigozhin orders his Wagner forces to stop march on Moscow

Prigozhin said he had ordered his fighters, who had been advancing on Moscow, to turn around and return to their bases in order to avoid bloodshed.

"We are turning our columns around and going back to field camps," Prigozhin announced after previously vowing to march on Moscow to topple the military leadership.

Prigozhin said his fighters had advanced 200 km towards Moscow in the last 24 hours.

Moments earlier, the office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he had brokered a deal with mutinous Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who had agreed to de-escalate the situation.

The announcement, carried on the official Telegram channel of the Belarusian presidency, said Prigozhin had agreed to halt the further movement of Wagner fighters across Russia.

1734 GMT — Kremlin to not allow criminals acquire nuclear weapons: Medvedev

The former Russian president said that it is highly likely for "foreign specialists" to participate in the current armed rebellion in the country, while the Kremlin remains committed to preventing criminals from acquiring nuclear weapons, irrespective of their intentions.

"The development of events shows that the actions of those who organized the military rebellion fully fit into the scheme of a staged coup d'etat," Dimitri Medvedev told reporters.

Medvedev added that the armed rebellion launched by the paramilitary Wagner group is a "well-calculated" operation aimed at seizing power in Russia.

"We will not allow events to go according to the script, so that the bandits get nuclear weapons, no matter how much the crazy criminals would like," Medvedev said.

Medvedev also stressed that speculations about Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin's past grievances, failure to fulfil defence obligations, "rear attacks," and corruption of officials are "unfounded nonsense."

1635 GMT — 5,000 Wagner fighters approaching Moscow: official

A convoy of mutinous Wagner fighters approaching the outskirts of Moscow by road contains about 5,000 men led by senior Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin, an official source close to the leadership in the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Donetsk province said.

The source, who has proved reliable in the past, said Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had fewer than 25,000 men at his disposal in total, and that around 5,000 of them were in Rostov-on-Don, the southern city key to Russia's war in Ukraine that Prigozhin said he had taken control of.

The source said Wagner's plan for Moscow was to take up positions in a densely built-up area.

1631 GMT — Biden speaks by phone with Western leaders on Russian crisis

US President Joe Biden on Saturday discussed the unfolding crisis in Russia with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, affirming the allies' staunch support for Ukraine.

According to a statement from the White House, Biden spoke by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about "the situation in Russia."

The leaders "affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine," the White House statement added.

1629 GMT — France warns citizens against all Russia travel

France has warned its citizens against all travel to and within Russia after the head of the Wagner mercenary group launched a rebellion against the military and threatened to march on Moscow.

"We formally advise against any travel in Russia given the very high volatility of the military and security situation, as well decisions to impose regimes of anti-terrorist operations in Moscow and in certain regions," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

1621 GMT — Ukraine ministry taunts Russian troops over Wagner revolt

Ukraine's defence ministry taunted Russian troops in the country, suggesting they return home to take part in fighting between rebel mercenaries and Russia's military.

In a statement, the ministry wondered "why Russian soldiers are still sitting in muddy trenches rather than running to the aid of their comrades on both sides of the conflict. That would be far safer than confronting the Ukrainian army."

1542 GMT — Russian president signs bills on contractual participation of citizens in military

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed bills amending the rules on the participation of citizens in the country’s armed forces, including conditions applicable for convicts.

The bills, posted on the Russian government’s online portal, include provisions for convicts, notably one which allows the release of convicts ahead of schedule upon signing a contract for service in the Russian military.

The bill concerned calls for an appeal to be submitted from the command of the military unit or a personal statement of the convict.

Convicted persons can conclude a contract only during the period of mobilization, martial law, or in wartime, the bill stipulates, further noting that those convicted of crimes, such as sexual assault, espionage, hostage-taking, and “extremist acts,” will not be able to apply.

A separate bill allows those with a criminal record or “limited fit” for military service to enter into contracts with the armed forces, which will be valid during the period of mobilization, martial law, and during wartime.

Another bill that was adopted raised the age limit for contract service during mobilization, martial law, or wartime to 70. The previous age limit for service for Russian men was from 50 to 65, depending on one’s rank.​​​​​​​

1541 GMT — Situation in Moscow 'difficult,' Monday 'non-working' day: mayor

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin warned the situation in the capital was "difficult," as forces of the Wagner mercenary group moved towards Moscow to oust Russia's military leadership.

"The situation is difficult. I ask you to refrain from travelling around the city as much as possible," Sobyanin said in a statement, warning of possible road closures and announcing Monday was a "non-working" day.

The governor has suspended mass events outdoors and at educational institutions until July 1.

1510 GMT — Moscow warns West against leveraging insurrection for 'anti-Russian' goals

Russia warned the West against taking advantage of an armed insurrection carried out by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia to achieve what Moscow said were their "anti-Russian" goals.

"We warn the Western countries against any hint of the possible use of the domestic Russian situation to achieve their Russophobic goals," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"All goals and objectives of the special military operation will be fulfilled," it added, using the Kremlin-preferred term for Moscow's large-scale military intervention in Ukraine.

1437 GMT — Wagner forces 'moving across' Russia's Lipetsk region — official

Russian Wagner mercenaries were "moving across" the Lipetsk region some 400 kilometres south of Moscow, the governor said, en route to Moscow after vowing to overthrow Russia's military leadership.

The Lipetsk region is so far the closest location to Moscow where Wagner columns have been spotted.

"Hardware of the Wagner mercenary group is moving across the territory of the Lipetsk region," Governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram.

"I remind you that residents are strongly recommended not to leave their houses or to make trips on any mode of transport."

The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Rybar, which closely analysed the conflict in Ukraine, has said that Wagner columns were seen near Yelets, 390 kilometres south of Moscow.

Further north closer to Moscow, the Kaluga region introduced travel restrictions as Wagner forces marched on the capital.

"Please refrain from travelling by private vehicle on these roads unless absolutely necessary," Governor Vladislav Shapsha said in a statement on social media, referring to transport arteries between his region and several others, including those bordering Ukraine.

1357 GMT — Erdogan ready to help seek 'peaceful resolution' in Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was ready to help seek a "peaceful resolution" to an armed rebellion in Russia, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, his office said.

Erdogan "underlined the importance of acting with common sense," the presidency said in a statement.

"President Erdogan said that we, as Türkiye, are ready to do our part for the peaceful resolution of events in Russia as soon as possible."

1344 GMT — Latvia tightens border security

Latvia's president-elect said the Baltic state had tightened its border security in response to the mutiny underway in Russia and would not be admitting Russians.

"Latvia is closely following the developing situation in Russia... Border security has been strengthened, visa or border entry from Russians leaving Russia due to current events won't be considered," President-elect Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter.

1311 GMT — Belarus says Wagner rebellion in Russia a 'gift' to West

Russia's close ally Belarus said that the armed insurrection underway by the Wagner mercenary group was a "gift" to Western countries, warning the uprising could spell "disaster".

"Any provocation, any internal conflict in military or political circles, in the information field or in civil society is a gift to the collective West," the Belarusian foreign ministry said, citing a statement by Minsk's Security Council.

1306 GMT — Blinken says he spoke with G7 and EU ministers as Russia situation develops

"The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Blinken spoke with all of his G7 counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a release.

1253 GMT — Chechen leader says sending units to 'zones of tension'

The strongman leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced he had sent Chechen units to "zones of tension" in Russia, after Wagner mercenaries launched a mutiny in the country.

"Defence ministry and National Guard fighters of the Chechen Republic have already left for the zones of tension," Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Telegram.

"The rebellion must be put down, and if harsh measures are necessary, we are ready!"

1252 GMT — Putin signs law permitting 30-day detentions for breaking martial law

Russian President Putin has signed a law permitting 30-day detentions for breaking martial law in places where it has been imposed, the RIA news agency reported.

The bill, posted on the Russian government’s online portal, adopted measures that foresee a fine of up to 1,000 Russian rubles ($11.8) or administrative detention for up to 30 days if a citizen does not comply with the law on martial law but also does not commit a "criminally punishable act."

In the case of government officials, the non-compliance of a citizen involves a fine of up to 2,000 Russian rubles ($23.6) or administrative detention for up to 30 days, according to the bill.

It also indicates that a vehicle can be confiscated as an additional punishment if a citizen does not comply with the measures.

Prigozhin says captured south Russia army HQ without 'a single shot'

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, leading a mutiny to bring down Moscow's top brass, said his fighters captured the army HQ in Russia's Rostov-on-Don "without firing a single shot" and claimed to have the support of locals.

Prigozhin's fighters crossed into Russia from Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories overnight and took the army HQ in the southern city, which serves as a key operational hub for Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

"Why does the country support us? Because we went on a march of justice," Prigozhin said in his latest audio message on the Telegram social media platform.

1242 GMT — Borrell: G7 foreign ministers 'exchange views' on Russia

Foreign affairs ministers of the G7 spoke to "exchange views" on the situation in Russia, where the Wagner mercenary group is staging a mutiny against Moscow's military leadership, EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said.

Borrell provided no details of the exchange in his tweet, but Berlin also confirmed German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock "just discussed the situation" with her G7 counterparts.

1230 GMT — Allegations of Russian plan to attack Zaporizhzhia plant 'heinous provocations': Moscow

Moscow said that Ukrainian and Western claims of a Russian plan to attack the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are “heinous provocations.”

"There is another attempt to discredit Russia, to attribute non-existent intentions to us, and at the same time to cover up their criminal, and in fact terrorist plans to create an emergency situation that could endanger the lives and health of both the population of the region and residents of European countries," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Zakharova claimed that Ukrainian officials use “every excuse” to sow “disinformation” about possible risks of a nuclear disaster coming from Russia.

"Attempts to convince Kiev to refrain from provocations have been made repeatedly, including through the mediation of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Director General Rafael Grossi. However, the Ukrainian side has long chosen the path of escalation and does not want to deviate from it," Zakharova further said.

1222 GMT — Wagner mutiny a 'window of opportunity' for Ukraine — Kiev

Ukraine said that unrest in Russia spurred by an armed mutiny of the Russian Wagner group presented an opportunity for Kiev, weeks after announcing a counter-offensive against Russian positions.

"What does this mean for us? It is a window of opportunity," said Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar, adding that Russia's military and political leadership: "fight with us and destroy themselves."

1200 GMT — Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal, vows to punish its leaders

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has denounced the uprising as "a stab in the back".

The private army led by Prigozhin appeared to control the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a city over 1,000 kilometres south of Moscow that runs Russian offensive operations in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said.

As the fast-moving events unfolded in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow is suffering "full-scale weakness" and that Kiev was protecting Europe from "the spread of Russian evil and chaos."

1152 GMT — France remains focused on supporting Ukraine as Wagner group threatens to reach Moscow

France remains focused on supporting Ukraine as the Wagner paramilitary group threatened to reach the Russian capital Moscow, President Emmanuel Macron said.

"President Emmanuel Macron is following the situation closely while we remain focused on supporting Ukraine," the President’s Office told public broadcaster TF1.

1130 GMT — British premier urges Wagner, Russian forces to protect civilian lives

UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged the Wagner paramilitary group and Russian forces to act responsibly and protect civilian lives as tensions escalate between the former partners.

Speaking to BBC, Sunak said he will be in touch with the leaders of the allied countries as well as Ukraine's Zelenskyy.

"We're keeping a close eye on the situation, as it’s evolving on the ground as we speak," he added.

1048 GMT — EU says Wagner’s action internal issue of Russia

Stressing that the bloc is closely watching the situation in Russia as it unfolds, EU Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter: “This is clearly an internal Russian issue.”

He said that he has been in touch with European leaders and G7 partners.

Michel added that the EU’s support for Ukraine and its President Zelenskyy remains unwavering.

1031 GMT — Fuel depot on fire in Russian city of Voronezh: governor

A fuel depot was on fire in Russia's southern city of Voronezh, the local governor announced after Moscow said the army was leading "combat" in the region amid a mutiny from Wagner mercenaries.

"In Voronezh, (authorities) are extinguishing a burning fuel depot," the governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram. "There are 100 firefighters and more than 30 vehicles at the scene," he added, saying there were "no victims according to the first data."

Gusev did not give the cause of the fire, but some media have published a video showing a military helicopter in the area before an explosion.

0952 GMT — Wagner chief, accused of 'treason', says Putin 'deeply mistaken'

The head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "deeply mistaken" in calling rebelling Wagner fighters "traitors" and ruled out surrender.

"On treason of the motherland: the president is deeply wrong. We are patriots of our motherland," Prigozhin, who launched a mutiny overnight, said in an audio message on Telegram.

"Nobody plans to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB (security service) or anyone else."

0940 GMT — Billboards of Wagner paramilitary group being taken down in Russian capital: Reports

Billboards of the Wagner paramilitary group are being taken down in the Russian capital Moscow, according to media reports.

Videos have surfaced on social media of city workers taking down billboards promoting the Wagner Group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of "treason" after fighters in Russian-controlled Ukraine crossed into the Russian city of Rostov.

0937 GMT —UK calls Wagner's recent actions in Russia 'military confrontation'

UK's Defense Ministry has called Wagner Group's recent actions in Russia "a military confrontation.”

Commenting on the paramilitary group's recent escalation with the Russian state, the ministry said on Twitter: “It is a military confrontation.”

The ministry drew attention to the fact that Wagner fighters crossed from Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine into Russia in at least two locations.

0927 GMT — Russian parliament backs Putin: statements

The speakers of both of Russia's houses of parliament said they backed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has urged the Wagner mercenary group to halt a bid to oust the country's military leadership.

The head of the upper house of parliament Valentina Matvienko said Putin has members' "full support," while the speaker of the lower house Vyacheslav Volodin urged Russians to "support" the long-time leader.

0910 GMT — Russian army carrying out 'combat measures' in Voronezh region: governor

The governor of Russia's southern region of Voronezh has said that Russian military were taking necessary measures to suppress an attempt by the Wagner mercenary group to topple the country's senior military leadership.

"As part of the counter-terrorist operation on the territory of the Voronezh region, the armed forces of the Russian Federation are carrying out necessary operational and combat measures," the official, Alexander Gusev, said in a statement on social media.

0852 GMT — Officials in Moscow-occupied Ukraine express support for Putin: statements

The Russian-affiliated heads of Ukrainian regions occupied by Moscow have expressed support for President Vladimir Putin as Russia faces an extraordinary mutiny by mercenaries from the Wagner group.

"The Kherson region and the people of Kherson completely support our president!", the Russian-backed head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region said on Telegram. The Kremlin-appointed head of the part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Moscow, Yevgeny Balitsky, said the territory was "with the president."

0840 GMT — Putin speaks to Belarus ally amid Wagner unrest

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to his Belarus ally, President Alexander Lukashenko, in his first international phone call since a munity by Wagner mercenaries inside Russia.

"The president of Russia called the president of Belarus this morning, there was a phone conversation," Belarusian state media reported. "Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian colleague about the situation in Russia."

0705 GMT — Putin addresses the nation after mercenary chief called for armed rebellion and reached Russian city

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the nation, after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for armed rebellion and reached a key Russian city with his troops.

Putin called armed rebellion by mercenary chief 'betrayal,' promises to 'defend the people' and Russia.

Russia’s security services had responded to Prigozhin’s declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest. In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin took the threat, security was heightened in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don and other regions.

0703 GMT - Russia asks Wagner fighters to return to bases

Russia sent out an appeal to fighters of the paramilitary Wagner group asking them to return to their bases.

In a statement, the country's Defence Ministry said Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin tricked the fighters into "criminal adventure" and "armed rebellion" as the Kremlin gave orders for his arrest over inciting mutiny.

“We appeal to the fighters of the ass ault squads 'PMC Wagner.' You were tricked into Prigozhin's criminal adventure and participation in an armed rebellion,” the statement said.

0623 GMT — Wagner chief vows to topple Russia top brass, says fighters 'ready to die'

The head of the Wagner mercenary group has said he had crossed into Russia with his forces to topple Moscow's military leadership, saying he and his 25,000 fighters were "ready to die".

Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, said his forces, who have spearheaded much of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, had entered the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and controlled its military sites.

"We are inside the (army) headquarters, it is 7:30 am (0430 GMT)," Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram.

"Military sites in Rostov, including an aerodrome, are under control," he added.

Videos and pictures posted online, including by the TASS state-run news agency, showed armed men surrounding administrative buildings in Rostov and tanks deployed in the city centre. It was not clear who the armed men were.

0448 GMT — Moscow tightens security over Wagner chief's 'armed rebellion'

Russia has stepped up security measures in Moscow and border towns after the head of the paramilitary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused Russian forces of attacking his mercenaries and he vowed to retaliate.

Addressing the nation, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said the Russian Armed Forces have been given orders to “neutralise those who organised the armed rebellion.” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said "anti-terrorist measures" are being taken in the city.

Armoured vehicles were sent into Moscow amid heightened security. Generals accused Prigozhin of an ''attempted coup'' with Russia's top commander in Ukraine, Sergey Surovikin, urging Wagner fighters to obey Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Federal Security Service said Prigozhin's actions were a ''stab in the back'' and accused him of inciting an ''armed rebellion.'' Prigozhin has defied Russian forces and threatened to destroy anyone who stands in the group’s way.

0415 GMT — Ukraine organises peace meeting in Denmark

Denmark will host a meeting organised by Ukraine bringing together several nations -- including those who have remained neutral on the Russian offensive -- to discuss a path towards peace.

Few details have leaked about the meeting. However a Western official speaking on condition of anonymity said that White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan would attend.

The meeting in Copenhagen aims to discuss ways of achieving a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, the source said.

The invitees include top security officials from the United States, the European Union and other countries that have backed Ukraine since Russia began its offensive last year, as well as those that have not condemned the war, the source added.

They did not specify which countries.

0405 GMT — Russian mercenary chief challenges Russia's defence minister

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor has made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defence minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for the arrest of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin was taking the threat, security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don, which is home to the Russian military headquarters for the southern region and also oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

While the outcome of the confrontation was still unclear, it appeared likely to further hinder Moscow's war effort as Kiev's forces were probing Russian defences in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.

0225 GMT — New Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine

Russia has launched a fresh barrage of missiles against Ukraine, causing damage and casualties, according to Ukrainian authorities.

In the central city of Dnipro, "several houses were completely destroyed. Huge crater after the explosion", mayor Borys Filatov said on Telegram.

Air defences also "detected and destroyed more than 20 missiles in the airspace around Kiev", said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kiev military administration.

Falling debris caused a fire in a 24-storey building, leaving at least two injured, he said.

In the country's second-largest city Kharkiv, a gas pipe was destroyed, causing a fire but no casualties, regional governor Oleg Syniegubov said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian air force also reported missiles heading in the direction of the northern regions of Sumy and Poltava.

0142 GMT — Russian authorities in Lipetsk region announce reinforced security

Russian authorities in the Lipetsk region south of Moscow said they tightened security measures, after the chief of mercenary group Wagner said his forces had crossed the border from Ukraine.

"A decision has been taken to reinforce security measures in the region," said Governor Igor Artamonov. "I ask everyone to remain calm."

The region of Lipetsk is located around 400 kilometres south of Moscow.

0119 GMT — Russian authorities in Rostov urge residents to stay home

Russian authorities in Rostov near Ukraine urged residents to stay home as the chief of mercenary group Wagner said his forces had entered the southern border region.

"Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents," Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said on social media. "I ask everyone to stay calm," he said, urging locals to stay home.

0108 — Wagner chief says his forces downed Russian army helicopter

The chief of mercenary group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin has said that his forces had shot down a Russian military helicopter.

"A helicopter has just now opened fire at a civilian column. It has been shot down by units of PMC Wagner," Prigozhin said in a new audio message.

He earlier said his units, which had for months spearheaded an assault in eastern Ukraine, had entered Russia.

0015 GMT — Wagner chief says they faced no resistance going into Russia's Rostov

The owner of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin has said that his forces have driven into the Russian city of Rostov facing no resistance.

Prigozhin said that Wagner field camps were struck by rockets, helicopter gunships and artillery fire on orders from the chief of the military’s General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov.

He charged that Gerasimov issued the order after a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, at which they decided to destroy Wagner.

He said Wagner troops were greeted by border guards as they moved into the Rostov region and are now driving into the city of Rostov.

He said young conscripts at checkpoints stood back and offered no resistance, adding that his forces "aren’t fighting against children."

"But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way," he said. "We are moving forward and will go until the end."

2245 GMT — Ukraine using Wagner 'provocation' to ready Bakhmut assault

Russia has said that Ukrainian troops were taking advantage of infighting between the Wagner mercenary group and the Russian military to ready an assault near the east Ukraine hotspot of Bakhmut.

"Taking advantage of [Yevgeny] Prigozhin's provocation to disorganise the situation, the Kiev regime near the Bakhmut front is concentrating units... for offensive actions," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

2221 GMT — Russia's FSB accuses Wagner chief of instigating 'civil conflict'

Russia's FSB security service has accused the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner of attempting to launch a "civil conflict" and urged its fighters to detain him, according to a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"[Yevgeny] Prigozhin's statements and actions are in fact a call to start an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation and a stab in the back to Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces," the statement said, urging Wagner fighters to "take measures to detain him".

2200 GMT — Russian factions begin to eat 'each other over power and money'

The Ukrainian army has said it was following infighting in Moscow after the head of the Wagner mercenary group accused Russia's military of attacking one of the private fighting group's bases.

"We are watching," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry tweeted, while Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said rival Russian factions had begun to "eat each other over power and money."

For our live updates from Friday (June 23), click here.