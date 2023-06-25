TÜRKİYE
PKK terrorist joined group in France, surrendered in northern Iraq
The terrorist confessed that he stayed in a camp in Greece for a while before being sent to northern Iraq.
On June 22, four members of the PKK laid down their arms at the Turkish border posts in Habur and Silopi. / Photo: AA
June 25, 2023

One of the four PKK terrorists, who escaped from PKK hideouts in northern Iraq, had joined the terror group in France, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The terrorist codenamed “Munzur B.” joined the terrorist organisation last year while living in France and was sent to terror camps in northern Iraq, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

He also stayed in a camp in Greece for a while before going to Iraq.

Also, one of the PKK terrorists, who was neutralised in northern Iraq last week, was a German citizen.

Another terrorist joined the terror group from France.

On June 22, four members of the PKK laid down their arms at the Turkish border posts in Habur and Silopi.

Rooting out terrorists

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks against Türkiye.

Ankara has launched a series of operations to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
