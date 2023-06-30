France must address deep issues of racial discrimination in its police, the United Nations has said, after a third night of unrest sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager.

The death of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic stop has revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France's low-income and multiethnic suburbs.

"We are concerned by the killing of a 17-year-old of North African descent by police in France on Tuesday," UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a media briefing in Geneva on Friday.

"We note that an investigation has been launched into alleged voluntary homicide.

"This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement."

French President Emmanuel Macron was to lead a crisis meeting of ministers on Friday after a third night of protests saw cars torched, shops ransacked and hundreds arrested.

'All options' are on the table

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the government was considering "all options" to restore order, including declaring a state of emergency, after a third night of unrest across the country.

A state of emergency would give local authorities increased powers to declare localised curfews, ban demonstrations, and give police more freedom in restraining suspected rioters and searching homes.

Asked by reporters if a state of emergency was being considered, as some right-wing opposition parties have demanded, she replied: "I won't tell you now, but we are looking at all options, with one priority: restoring order throughout the country."

The head of state was said by an aide on Friday to be prepared to adapt security measures "without taboos", suggesting tougher measures were under consideration.

During the last nationwide urban riots in 2005, the then right-wing government declared a state of emergency after around two weeks of clashes.

"We are calling for a curfew initially, then the imposition of a full state of emergency and the mobilisation of all the forces of law and order in the country," spokesperson for the far-right National Rally Sebastien Chenu told the LCI television channel on Friday.