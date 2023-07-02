WORLD
2 MIN READ
Violent protests in France spread to Switzerland
Wave of protests in France over the killing of a French-Algerian teenager by police inspires demonstration in Lausanne "following several calls on social media," says police.
Violent protests in France spread to Switzerland
Protesters in France have torched cars, damaged infrastructure and clashed with police in an outpouring of rage over the killing of Nahel. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 2, 2023

More than 100 protesters have taken to the streets of Lausanne as protests sparked by the killing of 17-year-old French-Algerian Nahel M. by police in France spread to Switzerland.

Although nowhere near the scale of the protests in France, protesters attacked shops and police forces, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails on Saturday evening.

"Echoing the events and riots raging in France, more than a hundred youths gathered in central Lausanne and damaged businesses," local police said in a statement.

The violence began "following several calls on social media", police said, and "several shop windows were smashed".

Seven people, including six minors aged 15-17, were arrested during the riots in the French-speaking city.

No injuries were reported during the violent riots, for which around 50 police officers were deployed.

Racial tensions

France has seen a wave of violent protests since a police officer shot dead 17-year-old Nahel M. point blank after the teen allegedly failed to comply with police during a traffic stop on Tuesday in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, France.

Angry protesters have torched cars, damaged infrastructure and clashed with police in an outpouring of rage over the killing of Nahel, who has Algerian origins.

His death was captured on video, which spread on social media and fueled anger over police violence against minorities, exposing severe racial tensions in France.

The protests also spread to Belgium on Thursday, where 63 people have been arrested so far.

RelatedHundreds more arrested in fifth night of protests in France
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us