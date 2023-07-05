WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran tries to seize two oil tankers near Strait of Hormuz, fires shots: US
Ambrey, a maritime intelligence service, says the tanker that was fired upon was a Bahamas-flagged, Greek-owned, US-managed crude oil tanker transiting from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore.
Iran tries to seize two oil tankers near Strait of Hormuz, fires shots: US
In an incident on May 3, 2023, fast-attack crafts from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy swarmed Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi as it transited the Strait of Hormuz from Dubai to port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, Arabian Gulf, as seen in this screenshot of a video shot provided by US Navy. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 5, 2023

Iran has tried to seize two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, firing shots at one of them, the US Navy said.

It said that in both cases early on Wednesday, the Iranian naval vessels backed off after the US Navy responded and that both commercial ships continued their voyages.

"The Iranian navy did make attempts to seize commercial tankers lawfully transiting international waters," said Cmdr. Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

"The US Navy responded immediately and prevented those seizures."

He said the gunfire directed at the second vessel did not cause casualties or major damage.

There was no immediate Iranian comment on the incidents.

Ambrey, a maritime intelligence service, said the tanker that was fired upon was a Bahamas-flagged, Greek-owned, US-managed crude oil tanker transiting from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore.

It said the firing of shots happened 28 nautical miles northeast of Muscat, the capital of Oman.

RelatedIranian navy seizes US-bound oil tanker near Oman

US-Iran tensions

The US Navy says Iran has seized at least five commercial vessels in the last two years and has harassed several others.

Many of the incidents have occurred in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20 percent of all crude oil passes.

In April, masked Iranian navy commandos conducted a helicopter-borne raid to seize a US-bound oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, footage of which was aired on Iranian state TV.

Iran said the tanker was seized after it collided with another Iranian vessel but provided no evidence. In the past, Iran has seized commercial vessels to use as bargaining chips with the West.

US-Iranian tensions have steadily risen since the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers and restored crippling sanctions.

Iran has responded by ramping up its nuclear activities — which it says are purely peaceful — and is also providing armed drones to Russia for its offensive against Ukraine.

RelatedUS Navy sails first MAST-13 drone boat through Mideast's Strait of Hormuz
SOURCE:AP
Explore
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Gaza truce and Netanyahu's political survival: What to expect from Israeli PM's meeting with Trump
Children's camp confirms 27 dead as Texas flood toll soars
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us