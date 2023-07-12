WORLD
2 MIN READ
IMF okays $3B bailout loan for Pakistan after Saudi, UAE deposits
The announcement comes less than two weeks after Pakistan and the IMF agreed to the nine-month plan following a series of meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials.
IMF okays $3B bailout loan for Pakistan after Saudi, UAE deposits
Pakistan's state bank coffers were further boosted by a $1 billion deposit from the United Arab Emirates. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 12, 2023

The International Monetary Fund has approved a much-awaited $3 billion bailout for Pakistan, the global lender said, a move that's likely to save the impoverished nation from defaulting on its debt repayments.

The IMF said its executive board approved an agreement to release the funds over a nine-month period to support Pakistan's economic stabilization program.

"The arrangement comes at a challenging economic juncture for Pakistan. A difficult external environment, devastating floods, and policy missteps have led to large fiscal and external deficits, rising inflation, and eroded reserve buffers" in the fiscal year 2023, the IMF said in a statement.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Pakistan and the IMF agreed to the nine-month plan following a series of meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials.

RelatedSaudi Arabia commits to help Pakistan secure critical IMF deal: minister

UAE, Saudi support

Pakistan's state bank coffers were further boosted by a $1 billion deposit from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, ahead of a key International Monetary Fund (IMF) board meeting to approve new funding.

"As a time-tested friend & brotherly country, the UAE has always come forward to support Pakistan," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

"We deeply acknowledge this kind gesture & consider it critical to our efforts to stabilise the economy."

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the UAE deposit would be reflected on the books by Friday.

The deposit comes a day after Saudi Arabia transferred $2 billion to Islamabad, and brings the state's foreign reserves to $7.5 billion - more than double last week's account balance.

RelatedPakistan, IMF reach $3B staff-level deal
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us