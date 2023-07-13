Protests that erupted across Kenya as citizens took to the streets in cities and towns over tax hikes have claimed six lives.

In a statement on Wednesday, police confirmed the death toll, noting that the demonstrations turned rowdy, with people looting and causing damage to infrastructure.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, the head of the Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition Party, had called for the protests to denounce the high cost of living and recent imposition of taxes on petroleum products.

Clashes with security forces

Citizens, already struggling to cope with the rising cost of living, joined the demonstrations to express their frustration and demand change.

Despite a ban on protests issued by the police on Tuesday, demonstrators defied the order and gathered in significant numbers.

Tensions between protesters and law enforcement personnel quickly escalated, leading to clashes and disruptions across the country.

In response to the protests, police fired tear gas at the demonstrators, exacerbating the already volatile situation. ​​​​​​​

Odinga accused the police of injuring protesters during the confrontations, emphasizing the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.