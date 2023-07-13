CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
US 'under no circumstances' will pay climate reparations: Kerry
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry made the remarks while testifying at a congressional hearing on the State Department's climate agenda.
US 'under no circumstances' will pay climate reparations: Kerry
John Kerry is scheduled to travel to Beijing for renewed bilateral talks with China on the climate crisis. / Photo: Reuters
July 13, 2023

The United States will not pay reparations to developing countries hit by climate-fueled disasters, John Kerry, the US special envoy on the climate crisis, has told a congressional hearing.

Kerry, a former US secretary of state, was asked during a hearing on Thursday before a House of Representatives foreign affairs oversight subcommittee whether the US would contribute to a fund that would pay countries that have been damaged by floods, storms and other climate-driven disasters.

"No, under no circumstances," Kerry said in response to a query from US Representative Brian Mast, the Republican chair of the subcommittee.

Kerry was testifying at a hearing on the State Department's climate agenda just days before he was scheduled to travel to Beijing for renewed bilateral talks with China on the climate crisis.

The United States has backed the creation of a funding mechanism to address the "loss and damage" incurred by vulnerable countries as a result of major or recurring disasters that was secured at the COP27 conference in Egypt last November, but the deal did not spell out who would pay into the fund or how the money would be disbursed.

However, the US and other developed nations had pushed for the inclusion of a footnote to exclude the idea of liability for historic emitters or compensation for countries harmed by disasters.

RelatedChina, US must jointly fight 'existential threat' of climate crisis: Yellen
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us