At least 161 senior officers and commanders of the Israeli Air Force's operational headquarters have resigned from reserve service over the government's plans for judicial reform.

In a written statement on Tuesday, they said the government's controversial judicial reform plan would erode the country's democratic principles and pave the way for a "dictatorship."

Meanwhile, protests and acts of civil disobedience continued across the nation as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition prepares to present a draft law to parliament.

The law aims to curtail the Supreme Court's influence over the government.

Israel has been in political turmoil in recent months over the planned judicial reform, which the opposition has called a power grab in favour of the executive authority.

The opposition accuses Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, of using the judicial overhaul to protect himself from the courts.

Netanyahu denies the charges and rejects any link between the judicial changes and his own case.

Related 'Day of resistance': Israelis block roads in judicial overhaul protest

Day of resistance

On Tuesday, thousands of Israeli protesters crowded railway stations and blocked roads in the run-up to a parliament vote on the government's judicial reform agenda opponents say would "dismantle democracy".

Crowds gathered in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub, after organisers had called for a "national day of resistance" ahead of a planned vote by lawmakers on a key clause later this month.

Many, wearing hats to protect themselves from the scorching heat, chanted slogans on loudspeakers and beat drums.

The government, which includes Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extremist allies, says the changes are necessary to rebalance powers between elected officials and the judiciary.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu, at a ceremony, said the government was "committed to keeping Israel democratic, free, and liberal, one that preserves the majority rule alongside individual rights".

The proposed reforms have also drawn international criticism, including from key ally Washington.

"I am pursuing that even in these very moments through my people as much as we can, in order to find solutions and exit out of this crisis properly," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.