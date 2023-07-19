WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 160 Air Force reservists quit to protest Israel's 'reform' plan
Protesting reservists say Netanyahu's far-right government's controversial judicial reform plan would erode Israel's democratic principles and pave the way for "dictatorship."
Over 160 Air Force reservists quit to protest Israel's 'reform' plan
Proposed law aims to curtail the Supreme Court's influence over the government. / Photo: Reuters
July 19, 2023

At least 161 senior officers and commanders of the Israeli Air Force's operational headquarters have resigned from reserve service over the government's plans for judicial reform.

In a written statement on Tuesday, they said the government's controversial judicial reform plan would erode the country's democratic principles and pave the way for a "dictatorship."

Meanwhile, protests and acts of civil disobedience continued across the nation as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition prepares to present a draft law to parliament.

The law aims to curtail the Supreme Court's influence over the government.

Israel has been in political turmoil in recent months over the planned judicial reform, which the opposition has called a power grab in favour of the executive authority.

The opposition accuses Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, of using the judicial overhaul to protect himself from the courts.

Netanyahu denies the charges and rejects any link between the judicial changes and his own case.

Related'Day of resistance': Israelis block roads in judicial overhaul protest

Day of resistance

On Tuesday, thousands of Israeli protesters crowded railway stations and blocked roads in the run-up to a parliament vote on the government's judicial reform agenda opponents say would "dismantle democracy".

Crowds gathered in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub, after organisers had called for a "national day of resistance" ahead of a planned vote by lawmakers on a key clause later this month.

Many, wearing hats to protect themselves from the scorching heat, chanted slogans on loudspeakers and beat drums.

The government, which includes Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extremist allies, says the changes are necessary to rebalance powers between elected officials and the judiciary.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu, at a ceremony, said the government was "committed to keeping Israel democratic, free, and liberal, one that preserves the majority rule alongside individual rights".

The proposed reforms have also drawn international criticism, including from key ally Washington.

"I am pursuing that even in these very moments through my people as much as we can, in order to find solutions and exit out of this crisis properly," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

RelatedIllegal Jewish settlements, judicial shake-up dominate Biden-Herzog talks
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us