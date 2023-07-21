Manchester City's Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez has completed a move to Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said.

Al Ekhbariya said on Twitter on Friday that Mahrez has become Al Ahli's latest signing but did not provide further details.

The Jeddah-based club have yet to make a formal announcement.

The 32-year-old saw his role for Pep Guardiola's side reduced last season, scoring 15 goals in 47 games, but missing out on action in the FA Cup and Champions League finals as City won a historic treble.

Last year, he renewed his contract until 2025.

Mahrez becomes the latest big-name signing in the Saudi Pro League, which has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last January.

Al Ahli, who sealed promotion to the Pro League after spending one season in the second division last term, have also signed Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino on a free transfer and Chelsea's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on a three-year deal.

France's Karim Benzema, regarded as one of the best strikers of all time, also moved to Saudi Al Ittihad.

Last month, the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving the league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Mahrez's career

Mahrez scored 78 goals and made 59 assists in 236 appearances in all competitions with the Citizens and won 11 trophies at the club, including five league titles following his move from Leicester City in 2018.

He also won 2 FA Cup titles and the UEFA Champions League with City.

With Algeria, he led his team to win the African Cup of Nations in 2019 in a tough final against Senegal.

Individually, Mahrez won the African Player of the Year in 2016, PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2016, and made it to the Premier League Team of the Year in 2016.

He also made it to CAF Finest XI in 2016, 2018 and 2019.