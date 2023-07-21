WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man kills one, injures others in South Korea 'stabbing rampage'
Local media reported that a suspected man carrying a weapon attacked people in the subway in the South Korean capital Seoul.
Man kills one, injures others in South Korea 'stabbing rampage'
The weapon-wielding suspect has been arrested by South Korean law enforcement.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 21, 2023

One person was killed and three more wounded when a man went on a "stabbing rampage" near a subway station in the South Korean capital Seoul, the Yonhap News Agency has reported.

"The man wielded a weapon near Exit 4 of the subway station at 2:07 p.m. (0507 GMT)," Yonhap said on Friday, with the attack "killing one person and wounding three others".

The incident happened near Sillim Subway Station and the weapon-wielding suspect has been arrested, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Video posted on local television station YTN's YouTube channel showed orange-vested emergency responders running towards the incident carrying stretchers.

Police had cordoned off the area with yellow tape, the footage showed.

"The man shouted he didn't want to live anymore as he was being apprehended by the police," YTN reported.

'Crazy man'

South Korea is typically an extremely safe country, with a murder rate of just 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics.

By comparison, America has 7.8 homicide deaths per 100,000 people, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rare incident in Seoul quickly began circulating on Korean-language social media.

"Don't come to Sillim now. There is a crazy man on a stabbing rampage. I called the police after seeing a person injured on the ground," one user with the handle sanong_cos wrote on Twitter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us