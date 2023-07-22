WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greece thanks Türkiye for firefighting assistance amid raging wildfires
Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis expresses gratitude to Türkiye for providing two firefighting planes and one helicopter to support their efforts in combating the forest fires.
Greece thanks Türkiye for firefighting assistance amid raging wildfires
Firefighters have tried to control the fire that broke out in the wider Athens area, gutting houses and forcing evacuations. / Photo: AA
July 22, 2023

The Greek prime minister thanked Türkiye for assistance, as it has struggled with raging wildfires since Monday.

"Our gratitude goes out to Türkiye for sending two firefighting planes and one helicopter to assist us in our fight against forest fires. Thank you Türkiye!," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier, the Greek Foreign Ministry also thanked Ankara for the assistance, saying: "Thank you #Türkiye for your readiness to provide firefighting support&assist #Greece in tackling severe wildfires."

Two amphibious firefighting aircraft and a firefighting helicopter, that departed from Türkiye, arrived in Greece early Saturday.

Firefighters have tried to control the fire that broke out in the wider Athens area, gutting houses and forcing evacuations.

RelatedWildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capital

Aid amid inferno

“Under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 2 firefighting planes and 1 firefighting helicopter registered in the inventory of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, General Directorate of Forestry and crews will be sent to Greece," the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Twitter Friday.

"Amphibious aircraft with effective manoeuvrability and a firefighting helicopter produced with indigenous and national resources will be used in Greece to respond to wildfires," it added.

Greece has been struggling with raging wildfires since Monday, with firefighting planes from France and Italy arriving to help put out the flames that burned houses and destroyed the environment.

RelatedGreece wildfires burn for fifth day as another heatwave hits
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us