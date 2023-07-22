WORLD
2 MIN READ
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns Quran burning in Denmark
It called on Denmark authorities to comply with "its obligations under international law and implement UN Human Rights Council #HRC53 resolution" on countering religious hatred that was adopted last week.
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns Quran burning in Denmark
"Those failing to speak out, despite clear direction by HRC to do so, are fast losing credibility," the OIC stated. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 22, 2023

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

"We condemn in strongest possible terms the public desecration of the #HolyQuran in Denmark yesterday. The continued defence of and inaction against these Islamophobic acts, in the name of freedom of expression, is clearly fostering impunity," the OIC Geneva Office said on Twitter on Saturday.

"Those failing to speak out, despite clear direction by HRC to do so, are fast losing credibility," the OIC stated.

On Friday, members of an anti-Muslim group in Denmark burned a copy of the Holy Quran. The Danske Pat rioter ultranationalist group carried out the Islamophobic act in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

They also carried a banner with insulting slogans against Islam before stamping the Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran under police protection, as seen in the videos shared on social media.

RelatedProtesters try to storm Baghdad Green Zone over Quran burning in Denmark
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us