Steeped in the ancient art of calligraphy and vibrant colours, Alper Demiryuguran, a masterful calligrapher with a profound passion for his craft, carries the rich heritage of his culture to distant lands.

Calligraphy, the art of beautiful handwriting, has a distinctive place in Islamic artistic tradition.

Muslims consider it of utmost significance to present the words of the Quran, Islam's holy book, accurately and beautifully, since they believe it to be the direct word of God.

Because pictures and statues are thought to encourage the worship of idols, Islam prohibits using figurative art or icons, particularly within mosques and prayer halls.

That is why adorning architectural structures with Quranic inscriptions has become the predominant method of Islamic architectural embellishment, evolving and developing over centuries.

Carrying the tradition into the 21st century, some recently-constructed mosques are also adorned with intricate calligraphic inscriptions. That is where Demiryuguran and his team step in, rendering designs for various mosques and cultural centres worldwide.

Masters of colours

The artist recalls the beginning of his journey into this talismanic art with excitement. “When I met my master at the age of 14, I was enchanted,” he says.

Alper Demiryuguran founded ‘Renkzen Sanat’ 30 years ago and formed his team of skillful calligraphers. Today, the team comprises artists with 25-30 years of experience.

Renkzen was the word used for colour artists who designed and created new colours used by embroiderers and gilders during the Ottoman times.

“About 30 years ago, our masters used to call us 'renkzen' or colour creators. When we asked why, they told us it is because we make new colours by combining the primary colours,” the artist tells TRT World.

“So, we called ourselves Renkzen, and have been making our own colours since that day.”

The origin of Demiryuguran's passion for the art of calligraphy lies in the creation of unique colours. His initial encounter with this art form coincided with his discovery of the fascinating world of colours.

“The day I first heard the word ‘nakkas (calligrapher)’ was the day my hands first touched these colours,” he says.

Extending salaam across continents

From Anatolia to San Francisco, the Istanbul-based team aims to pass the richness of the Islamic calligraphy tradition and extend ‘salaam’, a fundamental concept in Islam that translates to peace and serenity.

“We extend our salaam to you and look forward to hearing the voices to be echoed,” they say.

Practising calligraphy in different parts of the world and carrying this heritage to different continents evokes a sense of satisfaction for the Renkzen team.

“Reflecting our culture to all corners of the world is an indescribable feeling,” Demiryuguran says.

With the motto ‘Everything turns into what it deserves’ by the Sufi poet Rumi, the team’s artwork reflects the beauty and balance of life's intricate design made by the ultimate designer, God.

Believing that they bridge the past and the present through the timeless art of calligraphy, the calligraphers say they feel responsible for carrying a message to the next generations.