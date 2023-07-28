WORLD
US sends $345M military aid to Taiwan amid China tensions
The package includes defence articles, services, and training for Taiwan, the White House said in statement.
Beijing has repeatedly demanded the United States, Taiwan's most important arms supplier, halt the sale of weapons to the island. / Photo: AFP
July 28, 2023

The United States has unveiled a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan, in a move certain to anger China at a time of fraught relations between Washington and Beijing.

A statement from the White House announced the package of "defence articles and services of the Department of Defence, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."

A US official said earlier on Friday on condition of anonymity that the aid would feature intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions.

Congress has authorised President Joe Biden to draw aid for Taiwan from American military stocks – the same way that Washington has provided large quantities of assistance to Ukraine since the Russian military incursion in February 2022.

The process is quicker than contracting for new equipment from the defence industry, as the United States has gear it does not need in storage.

In the past year, the Chinese military has held two major drills around Taiwan, simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.

Tensions with China

China, which is an increasingly assertive diplomatic and military power, views the island as part of its territory and has vowed to take it, by force if necessary.

Tensions have risen as Beijing has orchestrated regular incursions of warplanes and naval vessels around the island, and the United States has sought to boost Taiwan's military strength to deter a possible invasion.

Earlier this month, the top US general said the United States and its allies need to speed up the delivery of weapons to Taiwan in the coming years to help the island defend itself.

Beijing has repeatedly demanded the United States, Taiwan's most important arms supplier, halt the sale of weapons to the island.

Taiwan has complained of delays to US weapon deliveries, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as shipments from US stockpiles moved to Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
