CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
China issues red alert as Typhoon Doksuri brings torrential rain to Beijing
The typhoon prompted thousands to evacuate in Beijing after impacting the Philippines and Taiwan, and lashing China's coast with heavy rain.
China issues red alert as Typhoon Doksuri brings torrential rain to Beijing
Several of Beijing's parks, lakes and rivers ide roads have been closed out of precaution, the municipal authorities announced. / Photo: AP
July 29, 2023

China's weather service issued a red alert for torrential rain in the capital Beijing and surrounding provinces, as Typhoon Doksuri swept inland bringing hazardous weather conditions to many parts of the country.

Experts have warned that Saturday's downpour could prompt even worse flooding than in July 2012, when 79 people died and tens of thousands were evacuated, according to local media.

Doksuri smashed into southern Fujian province on Friday morning with gusts of up to 175 kilometres per hour (110 miles per hour), and China's meteorological service said Saturday its "influence" was now being felt in the country's north.

China has been experiencing extreme weather conditions and posting record temperatures this summer, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by the climate crisis.

It is the first time since 2011 that such a heavy rainfall warning has been issued, local media said.

The red alert will be in force from 8 pm local time (1200 GMT) and covers an area of several hundred million inhabitants, including the metropolis of Tianjin, and the provinces of Hebei and Shandong.

Several of Beijing's parks, lakes and riverside roads have been closed out of precaution, the municipal authorities announced on Saturday.

Heavy showers were reported in the capital on Saturday afternoon and are expected to last through Tuesday.

In Fujian's provincial capital on Saturday, authorities ordered residents to only leave their homes only if necessary.

Public transport has also been suspended.

RelatedTyphoon Doksuri makes landfall in China with high winds and rain

Bracing for impact

Doksuri had been a super typhoon as it tore across the Pacific Ocean earlier this week but lost some intensity as it neared the Philippines.

The typhoon killed at least 13 people there and caused landslides and floods before tracking northwest to China and gradually weakening.

It still brought colossal waves and howling winds to the country's southeast on Friday, causing significant damage.

In Xiamen, a major port city on the Taiwan Strait, heavy weather appeared to have ripped the roof off of a bus station and pushed it up against a nearby sign.

Some streets in the city were strewn with fallen trees, while significant flooding elsewhere impeded passage by vehicles and brought police to the scene.

Pictures shared on social media showed massive gusts of wind pummelling residential tower blocks on Friday in Jinjiang, a county-level urban area south of the city of Quanzhou.

Videos of huge waves crashing over embankments and fierce winds whipping through urban areas were posted to the social media platform Weibo by the state-backed People's Daily.

The stormy weather follows weeks of record heat in China.

At the beginning of July, Beijing and the surrounding region broke temperature records, with local temperatures in excess of 40°C (104 Fahrenheit).

RelatedDeath toll from Typhoon Doksuri rises as storm sweeps towards China
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us