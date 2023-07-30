WORLD
2 MIN READ
France halts financial aid to Niger following military coup
All development aid and budget support are suspended with immediate effect, says French Foreign Ministry.
France halts financial aid to Niger following military coup
The ministry also called for an immediate return to constitutional order in the country, under the leadership of elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who was deposed last week. / Photo: AA
July 30, 2023

France has cut off all of its financial aid to Niger following last week’s coup in the West African country.

"France suspends, with immediate effect, all its development aid and budget support to Niger," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry also called for an immediate return to constitutional order in the country, under the leadership of elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted last week.

Shortly after detaining Bazoum, last week a group of soldiers calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country issued a statement saying they did so due to the "deteriorating security situation and bad governance".

Bazoum was elected in 2021, in Niger’s first democratic power transition since it gained independence from French colonial rule in 1960.

France started its colonial occupations in Africa in the 16th century. 35 percent of the continent remained under French colonial rule for 300 years.

RelatedECOWAS gives Niger coup leaders week to cede power, threatens sanctions
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us