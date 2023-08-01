WORLD
3 MIN READ
Japan outraged as 'Barbenheimer' memes trigger painful atomic bomb memories
With hashtags like #NoBarbenheimer, Japanese social media users reminded the world of the devastating impact of atomic bombs, which claimed around 214,000 lives in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Japan outraged as 'Barbenheimer' memes trigger painful atomic bomb memories
"Barbie" is due to be released in Japan later this month, but no date has been set for "Oppenheimer.   Photo: AFP / AFP
August 1, 2023

Internet memes referencing the films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have sparked anger online in Japan, the only country to ever have been attacked in wartime with nuclear weapons.

One film is about a wildly popular children's doll and the other is a biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the creators of atomic weapons.

Memes shared on social media combined images from both, with one showing a cheering Barbie on the shoulders of Oppenheimer, against the backdrop of an apocalyptic blast.

"Do they know how many people died when that mushroom cloud appeared?... Don't have fun with the atomic bomb," said one irate Japanese social media user, using the hashtag #NoBarbenheimer.

Around 140,000 people died in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the two Japanese cities days before the end of World War II in 1945.

Related'Oppenheimer' stirs up conflicted history for atomic test site downwinders

"We just want (the US) to know what kind of devastation the two atomic bombs caused before speaking, not just for Japan but also for the world," wrote another user.

The official account of the "Barbie" movie on X, formerly known as Twitter, replied to one such image, saying: "It's going to be a summer to remember" accompanied by a blowing kiss emoji.

The message, which on Tuesday was no longer visible, prompted Warner Bros. Japan, the local distributor of "Barbie", to apologise.

"We apologise to those who were offended by this series of inconsiderate reactions," Warner Bros. Japan said in a statement.

The distributor also said the replies by the US official account were "extremely regrettable", adding they are urging the headquarters to "take appropriate action".

"Barbie" is due to be released in Japan later this month, but no date has been set for "Oppenheimer". Both films have been major box-office successes in the United States.

RelatedBarbie’s Birkenstock odyssey: A shallow journey towards women’s empowerment
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us