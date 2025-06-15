ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
3 min read
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Iran's top diplomat says Tehran's strikes are defensive and warns that any continued Israeli aggression may lead to broader conflict across the region.
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, on June 3, 2025. / Reuters
June 15, 2025

Iran does not want its conflict with Israel to expand to neighbouring countries unless the situation is forced, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said, adding its response had been based on self-defence.

Araghchi said on Sunday Tehran had been responding to foreign aggression, and that if this aggression stopped, Iranian reactions would also cease.

The foreign minister said the Israeli strikes on the offshore South Pars gas field Iran shares with Qatar were "a blatant aggression and a very dangerous act".

"Dragging the conflict to the Persian Gulf is a strategic mistake, and its aim is to drag the war beyond Iranian territory," he said.

The foreign minister accused Israel of seeking to “derail” ongoing Iran-US nuclear talks, which according to him could have opened the way for an agreement.

Tehran was set to present a proposal this Sunday during a sixth round of talks, which were cancelled following recent escalations.

"Israel's attack would never have happened without the US green light and support," Araghchi said, adding Tehran does not believe American statements that Washington had taken no part in recent attacks.

"It is necessary for the United States to condemn Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if they want to prove their goodwill."

RelatedTRT Global - Israel and Iran strike at each other in new wave of attacks

UN ‘indifference’ to Israeli attacks

Araghchi also slammed the United Nations Security Council, accusing it of "indifference" over Israel's deadly attacks on the Islamic republic.

In a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV, Araghchi said the Israeli attack "is being met with indifference at the Security Council", adding that Western governments have "condemned Iran instead of Israel despite it being the side that was violated".

The Iranian top diplomat underlined that Israel’s attacks on nuclear sites had "crossed a new red line" after Tehran on Saturday had pledged to limit its cooperation with the UN's nuclear watchdog.

"It is entirely clear that the Israeli regime does not want any agreement on the nuclear issue. It does not want negotiations and does not seek diplomacy," he said.

The fiercest-ever exchange of fire between the arch-foes came amid ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington seeking to reach a deal on Iran's nuclear programme.

Before the Israeli strikes, the two sides had been set to hold a sixth round of negotiations in Oman on Sunday. 

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that Tehran would not attend nuclear talks with the United States so long as Israel kept up its attacks.

RelatedTRT Global - Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Explore
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
SCO slams Israeli strikes on Iran, but India breaks ranks
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Sudanese refugees battle cholera as WHO warns of spread in Chad camps
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us