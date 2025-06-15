Iran does not want its conflict with Israel to expand to neighbouring countries unless the situation is forced, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said, adding its response had been based on self-defence.

Araghchi said on Sunday Tehran had been responding to foreign aggression, and that if this aggression stopped, Iranian reactions would also cease.

The foreign minister said the Israeli strikes on the offshore South Pars gas field Iran shares with Qatar were "a blatant aggression and a very dangerous act".

"Dragging the conflict to the Persian Gulf is a strategic mistake, and its aim is to drag the war beyond Iranian territory," he said.

The foreign minister accused Israel of seeking to “derail” ongoing Iran-US nuclear talks, which according to him could have opened the way for an agreement.

Tehran was set to present a proposal this Sunday during a sixth round of talks, which were cancelled following recent escalations.

"Israel's attack would never have happened without the US green light and support," Araghchi said, adding Tehran does not believe American statements that Washington had taken no part in recent attacks.

"It is necessary for the United States to condemn Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if they want to prove their goodwill."

UN ‘indifference’ to Israeli attacks

Araghchi also slammed the United Nations Security Council, accusing it of "indifference" over Israel's deadly attacks on the Islamic republic.

In a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV, Araghchi said the Israeli attack "is being met with indifference at the Security Council", adding that Western governments have "condemned Iran instead of Israel despite it being the side that was violated".

The Iranian top diplomat underlined that Israel’s attacks on nuclear sites had "crossed a new red line" after Tehran on Saturday had pledged to limit its cooperation with the UN's nuclear watchdog.

"It is entirely clear that the Israeli regime does not want any agreement on the nuclear issue. It does not want negotiations and does not seek diplomacy," he said.

The fiercest-ever exchange of fire between the arch-foes came amid ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington seeking to reach a deal on Iran's nuclear programme.

Before the Israeli strikes, the two sides had been set to hold a sixth round of negotiations in Oman on Sunday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that Tehran would not attend nuclear talks with the United States so long as Israel kept up its attacks.