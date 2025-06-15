Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone conversation with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said to discuss the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, along with broader regional and global issues.

Erdogan warned that “the clashes sparked by Israel’s attacks on Iran pose a significant risk to regional security,” and emphasised that “the region cannot tolerate a new war,” according to a Turkish presidency statement on Sunday.

He further criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, describing it as “a problem for global stability and security.”

Erdogan expressed particular concern that the attacks occurred just before the sixth round of nuclear negotiations, underscoring Ankara's position that “negotiation is the only way to resolve the nuclear dispute.”

Highlighting the humanitarian dimension, Erdogan stressed that “the recent developments must not overshadow the ongoing genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza.”

Earlier calls with regional leaders

Erdogan’s conversation with Oman’s Sultan followed a series of phone calls with regional leaders over the weekend, including those from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Syria, and the United States.

In a phone call on Saturday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Erdogan said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to set the region on fire and to sabotage nuclear talks with attacks on Iran.

A statement by his office said Erdogan told Pezeshkian that Israel’s attacks aimed to divert attention from what he called a genocide in Gaza.