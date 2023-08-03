WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hollywood studios, writers to restart talks amid strike
Hollywood studios reached out to the Writers Guild association and requested to continue negotiations, according to the union.
Hollywood studios, writers to restart talks amid strike
The strikes have brought Hollywood to a halt and are costing the entertainment industry and the California economy several million dollars per day. / Photo: AFP
August 3, 2023

Hollywood studios will meet with writers this week to discuss reopening talks for the first time since a strike began nearly 100 days ago.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) walkout, which kicked off May 2 over pay and the threat of artificial intelligence, has brought US film and television production to a halt.

Writers have been joined on the picket lines since last month by the much larger Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) – including A-list stars such as Sean Penn – ramping up pressure on the likes of Disney and Netflix to return to negotiations.

Studios "reached out to the WGA today and requested a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations," the union said in an email to members on Tuesday.

"We'll be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information."

The first Hollywood "double strike" by writers and actors in six decades has meant movie productions are shut down, glitzy premieres are scrapped, and events such as the Emmys are delayed as stars are banned from promoting TV shows.

The strikes are costing the entertainment industry and the California economy several million dollars per day.

RelatedEmmy awards 'postponed' amid industry-stopping Hollywood strikes

Writers' demands

Writers are demanding higher pay and a greater share of profits from the boom in streaming, while studios say they must cut costs to cope with economic pressures.

Other major disagreements include the growing trend for TV shows to hire fewer writers, for shorter durations, to script series – and studios' refusal to offer protection against the future use of artificial intelligence in writing.

While writers appear poised to return to talks, actors remain at an impasse with studios, which are represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

"We have not heard from the AMPTP since July 12 when they told us they would not be willing to continue talks for quite some" time, SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told trade outlet Deadline on Wednesday.

RelatedHollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us