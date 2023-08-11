Police have arrested at least nine individuals following a TikTok trend that called on groups of teenagers to engage in riots and looting at a sportswear store on London's renowned Oxford Street.

The disturbance was set off by a troubling trend on social media, particularly on TikTok and Snapchat, where messages urged for riots and looting to occur on Wednesday at 3 pm, August 9, at a well-established sports store, JD Sports, located on the famed Oxford Street.

This disconcerting trend garnered attention with the tag "Oxford Circus JD robbery," as numerous teenagers distributed posts encouraging their peers to convene and loot stores along the thoroughfare.

These posts even offered recommendations for a specific dress code for those who intended to partake in this looting activity: participants were advised to wear balaclavas and gloves, with a warning: "Don't join if you can't run. Don't participate if you're loud. Don't bring any weapons."

The online speculation about an impending large-scale robbery at the sportswear shop prompted a prominently noticeable police presence in Central London, where officers conducted thorough stop-and-search procedures.

In the subsequent hours, scores of police officers arrived on Oxford Street and compelled establishments to promptly close their doors. A number of shoppers were also forced to exit stores as officers assumed protective positions around shops, foreseeing the potential for violence.

Despite the prompt actions by the police to thwart any unlawful behaviour, they were unsuccessful in preventing hundreds of teenagers from assembling outside JD Sports and McDonald’s on Oxford Street.

Videos posted on social media depicted officers in pursuit of young individuals wielding raised batons, while other clips showcased the chaotic scenes of shoppers and youthful individuals fleeing from police presence.

By 8:15 pm, the situation had been brought under control, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals and the issuance of 34 dispersal orders. Two individuals were detained in Essex on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery in response to the online social media posts. Others were taken into custody based on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and being equipped for theft.

The scenes from the previous year, when youths ran riot in a US-style candy shop and caused damage to an expensive Ferrari after a small-scale riot erupted near Oxford Circus, were reminiscent of the events yesterday.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has urged for those accountable for the disorder to be actively pursued and incarcerated.

Sharing a video on Twitter/X of police making arrests, she asserted: "We cannot permit the kind of lawlessness witnessed in some American cities to infiltrate the streets of the UK.”

“The police have my complete support in taking all necessary measures to ensure public order. Those at fault must be located, apprehended, and placed under lock and key. I anticipate nothing less from the @metpoliceuk and have formally requested a comprehensive incident report."

Subsequent to the police reestablishing control over the situation, London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, advised individuals against becoming entangled in such "nonsense" and recommended steering clear of areas that might transform into crime hotspots due to the prevalence of popular social media trends.