Will not back down over China threats, Taiwan VP says on US trip
The Taiwanese Vice President is travelling to Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president and will also have a stopover in New York on August 12, a trip to the US that China has denounced.
William Lai, also frontrunner to be Taiwan's next president at January elections, is in the United States on what is officially a transit stop. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 14, 2023

Taiwan will not be afraid nor back down in the face of threats, the island's vice president told supporters on a US visit that Beijing has condemned, while reiterating a willingness to talk to China.

William Lai, also a frontrunner to be Taiwan's next president in the January elections, is in the United States on what is officially a transit stop on his way to Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president.

Paraguay is one of only 13 countries to maintain formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island.

Taiwan and the United States both say the stopovers, including one in San Francisco on the way back, are routine, but China has denounced them and called Lai a separatist "troublemaker".

Lai told a supporters lunch in New York on Sunday that "if Taiwan is safe, the world is safe, if the Taiwan Strait is peaceful, then the world is peaceful", according to Taiwan's presidential office.

"No matter how great the threat of authoritarianism is to Taiwan, we absolutely will not be scared nor cower, we will uphold the values of democracy and freedom," he said.

China considers Taiwan its most important diplomatic issue, and is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington, which is the island's most important international backer and arms supplier.

RelatedChinese warplanes cross Taiwan Strait, carry out 'combat patrols'

Willing to talk

China has a particular dislike of Lai, who has previously described himself as a "practical worker for Taiwan independence", a red line for Beijing which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Lai, who has pledged to maintain peace and the status quo, reiterated in New York that on the basic principle of dignity and parity he was "very willing" to talk to China and seek peace and stability.

But Lai said he will protect Taiwan's sovereignty, that only Taiwan's people can decide their future and that the Republic of China - Taiwan's formal name - and the People's Republic of China are "not subordinate to each other".

Both Taipei and Washington are aiming for the US stopovers to be low-key, and have called on China not to take any provocative action in response.

RelatedChina vows 'forceful measures' over Taiwan VP's US visit
