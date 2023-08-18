CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
Hurricane Hillary triggers flood warning in northwest Mexico, California
Hilary's maximum sustained winds reached about 230 kilometres an hour before slowing slightly, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Hillary triggers flood warning in northwest Mexico, California
Hilary was located about 523 kilometres southwest of Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of Baja California, the NHC said. / Photo: AFP
August 18, 2023

Mexico has braced for a powerful Pacific hurricane that triggered a warning of "potentially catastrophic" flooding in a northwestern tourist region and the neighbouring US state of California.

Hurricane Hilary threatened to bring strong winds, flash floods and "life-threatening" surf and rip current conditions, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"We are a little scared and trying to stay positive," Katrina Morgan, a tourist from the United States, said in the Mexican resort of Cabo San Lucas on the Baja California peninsula.

Hilary's maximum sustained winds reached about 230 kilometres an hour before slowing slightly, according to the NHC.

It was a Category Four hurricane – the second-most powerful on the Saffir-Simpson scale of one to five.

"Life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding" was likely over much of Baja California and southern California this weekend and early next week, the NHC warned.

Residents and workers in Cabo San Lucas put up protective boarding, laid sandbags and stored furniture in preparation, as large waves crashed ashore.

"We've already had to live through similar experiences. We know what can happen to us. We must be prepared with food, canned goods and candles," Marlen Hernandez, a 30-year-old restaurant worker, told AFP news agency.

Navy personnel were seen patrolling the beach in Cabo San Lucas – a popular destination for both Mexican and foreign tourists.

Hilary was located about 523 kilometres southwest of Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of Baja California, the NHC said.

"On the forecast track, the centre of Hilary will move close to the west coast of the Baja California peninsula over the weekend and reach southern California by Sunday night," it forecast.

RelatedMajor Hurricane Roslyn nears Mexico's Pacific coast

Rare California alert

A hurricane warning was issued for a stretch of coastline in Baja, California from Punta Abreojos to Cabo San Quintin, and a hurricane watch north from there to Ensenada.

Across the border, an unusual tropical storm watch was in effect from the California/Mexico border to Point Mugu in Ventura County, as well as for Catalina Island, according to the NHC.

"Fluctuations in intensity are likely through tonight," it predicted.

"Weakening is expected to begin by Saturday, but Hilary will still be a hurricane when it approaches the west coast of the Baja California peninsula Saturday night and Sunday. Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by late Sunday before it reaches southern California," the NHC added.

The storm brought rain and rough seas to areas along Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast, including the tourist resort of Acapulco.

President Joe Biden said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had pre-positioned staff and supplies in the region.

"I urge everyone, everyone in the path of this storm, to take precautions and listen to the guidance of state and local officials," Biden told reporters Friday at Camp David, where he met the leaders of Japan and South Korea.

In the United States, "rainfall amounts of three to six inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada. Dangerous to locally catastrophic flooding will be possible," the NHC said.

Hurricanes hit Mexico every year on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November.

Although their remnants sometimes affect California, it is rare for cyclones to hit the US state with tropical storm intensity.

RelatedDeath toll from Hurricane Ian soars in Florida
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us