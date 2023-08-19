WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea slams UN human rights meeting as US 'slander scheme'
US ambassador criticised leader Kim Jong Un during a UN Security Council meeting for using "repression and cruelty" to develop nuclear weapons and missiles.
North Korea slams UN human rights meeting as US 'slander scheme'
The nuclear-armed state was held accountable at the UN Security Council meeting on Thursday for spending heavily on its nuclear arms programme while its people go hungry and lack basic necessities. / Photo: AP
August 19, 2023

North Korea has slammed a recent United Nations meeting about its human rights record, asserting the United States used the international organisation for a "scheme" against Pyongyang, state media KCNA reported.

"We will never tolerate the US and its followers' anti-(North Korea) 'human rights' slander scheme and will defend the sovereignty of the state, the socialist system and security interests," North Korea's KCNA quoted as an unnamed spokesperson from the country's human rights think tank as saying on Saturday.

The UN Security Council discussed human rights abuses in North Korea on Thursday, with the US ambassador criticising leader Kim Jong Un for using "repression and cruelty" to develop nuclear weapons and missiles.

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed at Camp David on Friday to deepen military and economic co-operation, facing China's growing power and nuclear threats from North Korea.

They also agreed to hold military training exercises annually and share real-time information on North Korean missile launches by the end of the year.

China, North Korea's major ally, opposed the meeting of the 15-member council on abuses in North Korea but did not attempt to block it.

For decades Pyongyang has highlighted racial discrimination in the United States as an example of Washington's hypocrisy.

North Korea said on Wednesday an American soldier, Travis King who crossed into North Korea last month, had fled racism and abuse in America.

RelatedBiden ready to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un 'without preconditions'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us