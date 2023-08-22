CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
Patients evacuated from hospital as Greece wildfires rage for fourth day
Dozens of patients from Alexandroupolis University Hospital were moved to makeshift ferry hospital.
Patients evacuated from hospital as Greece wildfires rage for fourth day
In recent years, exceptionally hot summers in Greece have exacerbated summer wildfires / Photo: AFP.
August 22, 2023

Dozens of hospital patients have been evacuated onto a ferry in the Greek port city of Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac) as wildfires raged uncontrolled for a fourth day, the fire brigade said,

Hundreds of firefighters have been struggling to contain the blaze that broke out near Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac) on Saturday and quickly spread, fanned by gale-force winds, sending plumes of smoke above the city and turning the night sky bright red. One person has been killed.

Authorities said 65 patients at the University Hospital of Alexandroupolis had been evacuated by early Tuesday as a precaution onto a ferry in the port. Fourteen more people were evacuated by a coast guard vessel from a beach near the village of Makri.

Overnight, as flames approached the premises of the Alexandroupolis Metropolita Church Foundation, staff carried a man in a wheelchair to an ambulance while others were evacuated on stretchers.

The ferry turned into a makeshift hospital.

Elderly patients lay on mattresses strewn across the cafeteria floor, paramedics at tended to others on stretches and a woman held a man resting on a sofa, an IV drip attached to his hand.

"Under extreme weather conditions, mainly due to gale-force winds, a huge effort has been made to manage fire fronts that broke out simultaneously in many parts of the country," fire brigade spokesperson Ioannis Artopios said late on Monday.

"The hours we are going through are extremely critical."

Several communities in the broader Evros region, near the border with Türkiye, have been evacuated as authorities warned the risk of new fires remained high in the coming days.

"It has reached the entire village," said Alexandros Chrisoulidis, a 19-year-old resident of Avanta village. "Our own house up there, where the fire started, has completely burned down. There is nothing," he said.

A 23-year-old resident who gave his name as Nikos, said: "The situation is tragic. All that is needed right now are prayers and rain."

The burned body of a man believed to be a migrant was found in a rural area in Lefkimi, near Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac), on Monday, a local police official said.

Wildfires in Greece

Summer wildfires in Greece are common but have been made worse in recent years by unusually hot, dry and windy conditions that scientists have linked to the climate crisis.

More than 20,000 foreign tourists had to be evacuated from the holiday island of Rhodes in July as wildfires burned for a week, destroying hotels and resorts.

In Greece's northern seaside city of Kavala, two firefighters were hurt on Monday while trying to contain a blaze threatening homes in the village of Dialekto, the fire brigade said.

Fires were also burning on the island of Evia near Athens, as well as on the island of Kythnos and in Viotia in central Greece.

RelatedShepherd trying to save flock killed as Greece battles new wildfires
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us