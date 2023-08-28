WORLD
4 MIN READ
Under-fire France claims Muslim overgarment abaya is a 'political sign'
Government spokesman Olivier Veran says clothing is "obviously" a religious garment, which is an act of "proselytising" or trying to convert to Islam.
Under-fire France claims Muslim overgarment abaya is a 'political sign'
The ban on the abaya has sparked a new debate about France's secular rules and whether they are used to discriminate against the country's large Muslim minority. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 28, 2023

The wearing of abaya dresses by some Muslim women in schools is a "political attack", the French government has said as it defended a ban on the clothing amid growing anger.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday that the long, flowing dresses that cover the entire body would no longer be allowed in schools when the new term begins next week because they violate secular laws.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Monday that it was "obviously" a religious garment and "a political attack, a political sign", which he saw as an act of "proselytising" or trying to convert to Islam.

"School is secular. We say it in a very calm but firm way: it is not the place for that (wearing religious clothing)," he told the BFM TV channel.

Attal said Monday that the government was clear that abayas "did not belong in schools."

"Our schools are being tested. These last few months, violations of our secular rules have considerably increased, particularly with regard to the wearing of religious clothing such as abayas or qamis which have appeared - and remained - in some establishments," he told reporters.

Attal's decision to ban abayas has sparked a new debate about France's secular rules and whether they are used to discriminate against the country's large Muslim minority.

RelatedFrance announces ban on Muslim overgarment 'abaya' in schools

Secular rules as a front

A law of March 2004 banned "the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation" in schools.

This includes large Christian crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.

The government has sided with politicians on the right and far-right who had pushed for an outright ban, arguing that they are part of a wider agenda to spread religious practice throughout society.

But politicians on the left and many Muslims see France's secular rules - known as "laicite" - as a front used by conservatives for Islamophobic policies.

They say some women choose to wear abayas, or headscarves, to signal their cultural identity, rather than out of religious belief.

Many conservative politicians have pushed in recent years for the ban on the wearing of religious symbols to be widened to universities and even parents accompanying children on their school outings.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen campaigned in last year's presidential election to ban veils from all public streets.

The abaya ban is likely to face a legal appeal and could lead to difficulties for school authorities who will have to decide when a large flowing dress moves from being a personal fashion choice to a religious statement, observers say.

RelatedPolice shooting of teen in France 'sign of institutional Islamophobia'
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us