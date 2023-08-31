CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
The perfect storm: How climate crisis amplifies hurricanes
Scientists are sounding the alarm on the impact of climate crisis on hurricanes such as Idalia, which rapidly intensified over a warm Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida.
The perfect storm: How climate crisis amplifies hurricanes
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's Big Bend as Category 3 storm. Photo: Reuters  / Reuters
August 31, 2023

Back in May, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted a "near normal" Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

That was in large part because of the El Nino global weather pattern, which causes a higher than average "vertical wind shear" in the Atlantic, which in turn suppresses hurricane activity.

"If you have big changes in the wind with height, that tends to import dry, lower-energy air into the core of a tropical cyclone and prevent it from strengthening," Allison Wing, an atmospheric scientist at Florida State University said.

But come August, NOAA increased its forecast prediction for the season to "above normal," based on ocean and atmospheric conditions "such as record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures" that "are likely to counterbalance the usually limiting atmospheric conditions associated with the ongoing El Nino event."

"It's been a sort of tricky year in terms of thinking about the whole seasonal forecast because we have these two opposing factors," said Wing.

What is known about the climate crisis

One eye-catching example: on July 24 a buoy off the southern tip of Florida recorded an alarming peak temperature of 101.1 degrees Fahrenheit (38.4 Celsius), readings more commonly associated with hot tubs and a possible new world record.

"Warm waters, both at the surface of the ocean and beneath, provide the fuel that intensifies tropical storms and hurricanes," said Michael Mann, a climatologist at the University of Pennsylvania. "That allows them to both intensify faster and attain higher maximum intensities."

RelatedHow climate change fuels extreme heat

You still need the right conditions to lead to hurricane formation - but when they come along, storms will take advantage of warming oceans to generate fiercer winds and cause bigger storm surges.

Apart from affecting the maximum intensity of hurricanes, the climate crisis can also increase the amount of rain they are able to dump, according to Andrew Kruczkiewicz, an atmospheric scientist and researcher at the International Research Institute for Climate and Society at Columbia University.

"The warmer the atmosphere is, the greater the capacity for water," he said. "This can mean increased intense precipitation events."

Last year, the climate crisis boosted Hurricane Ian's rainfall by at least 10 percent, according to recent research.

There's also increasing evidence that the storm season itself is getting longer, as the window during which ocean surface temperatures support tropical storm formation begins sooner and ends later, said Mann - a relationship that appears to hold true in both the Atlantic hurricane basin and the Bay of Bengal.

RelatedHurricane Idalia lays waste to Florida before sweeping into Georgia
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us