WORLD
4 MIN READ
US to send tank shells containing depleted uranium to Ukraine — report
Uranium-based ammo can be fired from US Abrams tanks that are expected to be delivered to Kiev in the coming weeks, according to Reuters.
US to send tank shells containing depleted uranium to Ukraine — report
Although Britain sent depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine earlier this year, this would be the first US shipment of the ammunition and will likely stir controversy. / Photo: Reuters
September 1, 2023

The Biden administration will, for the first time, send controversial armour-piercing munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine, according to a document seen by the Reuters news agency and separately confirmed by two US officials.

The rounds, which could help destroy Russian tanks, are part of a new military aid package for Ukraine set to be unveiled in the next week.

The munitions can be fired from US Abrams tanks that, according to a person familiar with the matter, are expected to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

One of the officials said the coming aid package will be worth between $240 million and $375 million, depending on what is included.

The value and contents of the package were still being finalised, the officials said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although Britain sent depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine earlier this year, this would be the first US shipment of the ammunition and will likely stir controversy.

It follows an earlier decision by the Biden administration to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite concerns over the dangers such weapons pose to civilians.

RelatedLive blog: UK announces $245M for Ukraine nuclear fuel purchases

Dangers of depleted uranium

The use of depleted uranium munitions has been fiercely debated, with opponents like the International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons saying there are dangerous health risks from ingesting or inhaling depleted uranium dust, including cancers and birth defects.

A by-product of uranium enrichment, depleted uranium is used for ammunition because its extreme density gives rounds the ability to easily penetrate armour plating and self-ignite in a searing cloud of dust and metal.

While depleted uranium is radioactive, it is considerably less so than naturally occurring uranium, although particles can linger for a considerable time.

The United States used depleted uranium munitions in massive quantities in the 1990 and 2003 Gulf Wars and the NATO bombing of former Yugoslavia in 1999.

Parts of Ukraine are already strewn with unexploded ordnance from cluster bombs and other munitions and hundreds of thousands of anti-personnel mines.

The Wall Street Journal reported in mid-June the US was considering sending depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine.

RelatedLive blog: Putin accuses West of fuelling Ukraine conflict

US aid to Ukraine

Recent weapons aid packages for Ukraine have included artillery, air defence missiles and ground vehicles as Ukraine's counteroffensive grinds on.

Reuters was unable to determine what else the package contained besides the depleted uranium rounds.

Funding authorisation for the aid package comes through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which authorises the president to transfer articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval during an emergency.

The material will come from US excess inventory.

The security assistance for Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022 has been more than $43 billion.

RelatedIs the Ukraine war reviving the Cold War-era Non-Aligned Movement?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us