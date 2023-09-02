WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thai PM Srettha takes finance portfolio amid tepid economic growth
Revitalising Thailand's faltering economy will be a significant task for political newcomer Srettha, who assumed the role of prime minister last month.
Thai PM Srettha takes finance portfolio amid tepid economic growth
Srettha's Pheu Thai party, backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family, will oversee defence, transport, commerce, health and the foreign ministry portfolios. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 2, 2023

Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was named finance minister on Saturday in a cabinet that was endorsed by the king, as the real estate tycoon seeks to boost Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and implement key campaign promises.

Thailand's economy has been faltering due to weaker exports and investments, with the central bank saying last month that the full-year forecast for 3.6 growth could be lowered.

Reviving Thailand's economy will be one of the biggest tasks for political newcomer Srettha, who became prime minister last month following prolonged uncertainty after a May election.

The new cabinet, disclosed in a royal gazette and endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, will see Srettha's Pheu Thai party, backed by the billionaire Shinawatra family, oversee the defence, transport, commerce, health and the foreign ministry portfolios.

The announcement of the new cabinet comes weeks after Srettha, former president of luxury property developer Sansiri, won a parliamentary vote in August to become prime minister.

On the day of the vote, Pheu Thai figurehead Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand in a dramatic homecoming after living abroad for 15 years in self-exile to avoid an 8-year prison sentence. On his first night back, Thaksin was transferred to a police hospital over chest paints and high blood pressure. He later submitted a request for a royal pardon.

On Friday, the king commuted the sentence to one year, citing his loyalty to the monarchy and his poor health.

RelatedThailand's former PM Thaksin Shinawatra requests royal pardon

New cabinet and ministerial roles

Srettha's rapid ascent to power, Thaksin's smooth return and a coalition between Pheu Thai and former rivals fuelled speculation about an agreement between Thaksin and his foes among the country's powerful conservative and royalist army. Thaksin and the Pheu Thai party say that is not the case.

The Pheu Thai will control key economic ministries, which will be crucial in implementing its policies, including a $285.63 (10,000 baht) handout in the form of digital currency.

Its largest coalition partner, Bhumjaithai, best known for advocating the use of medical cannabis, will oversee the education, interior and labour ministries.

Conservative and pro-military parties will lead the energy and environment ministries.

Srettha and his cabinet of 33 ministers will swear an oath before an audience with the king, then deliver a policy statement at parliament before they start work this month.

Srettha had said the first cabinet meeting would tackle the cost of living problems by reducing electricity and gas prices and relaxing visa entry rules for Chinese arrivals to boost tourism.

RelatedWho is Srettha Thavisin, Thailand's next prime minister?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us