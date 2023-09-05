WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN ‘alarmed’ by number of injuries in Eritrean clashes in Israel
A rally against the Eritrean government left nearly 140 injured, including a dozen Eritrean asylum seekers struck by Israeli police gunfire.
UN ‘alarmed’ by number of injuries in Eritrean clashes in Israel
Protesters attend violent demonstrations by Eritrean asylum seekers, including both supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government, in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 2, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
September 5, 2023

The United Nations' rights chief has said he was "alarmed" by the high number of injuries during recent clashes in Israel involving Eritrean protesters.

"Alarmed at the high number of injuries during protests involving opposing Eritrean protesters, particularly in Israel," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trouble erupted on Saturday when a demonstration against an Eritrean government event turned violent, injuring nearly 140 people, including a dozen Eritrean asylum seekers who were hit by Israeli police gunfire.

"Crucial that investigations take place, hate speech is avoided — especially by authorities — and the principle of non-refoulement is fully respected," he added.

RelatedOver 100 injured in clashes between rival Eritrean groups, police in Israel

Dozens wounded

The clashes began outside a south Tel Aviv venue that was set to host a pro-regime event organised by the Eritrean embassy in Israel.

Hundreds of anti-government Eritreans came to prevent the event from taking place. Israeli police declared their gathering an illegal demonstration and ordered the street to be emptied.

But demonstrators clashed with police who "used live fire against rioters," Israeli police said in a statement, adding that at least 49 of their personnel were wounded.

While police and Eritrean demonstrators clashed at the event site, there were also confrontations between supporters and opponents of Eritrea's government elsewhere in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel was considering deporting 1,000 Eritreans who took part in "riots" in Tel Aviv over the weekend.

According to June statistics, there are 17,850 Eritrean asylum seekers in Israel.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us