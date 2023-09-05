WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi, Iran exchange envoys as part of China-brokered deal
Abdullah Alanazi, Saudi Arabia's first envoy to Iran since resumption of diplomatic ties arrives in Tehran, hours after Iranian envoy Alireza Enayati lands in Riyadh to begin his diplomatic mission.
Saudi, Iran exchange envoys as part of China-brokered deal
In June, Iran marked the reopening of its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony. / Photo: AP Archive
September 5, 2023

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Iran has arrived in the Islamic Republic, and his counterpart landed in Riyadh, cementing a restoration of ties between the Gulf rivals after a seven-year rupture in ties mended by China.

Saudi Arabia's leadership recognises the "importance of strengthening ties, increasing engagement ... and taking the [relationship] to broader horizons," Ambassador Abdullah Alanazi said on Tuesday upon his arrival in Tehran to take up his duties, according to a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement.

Also on Tuesday, Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, arrived in the capital Riyadh, where he was received by Foreign Ministry officials and embassy staff, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

Alanazi was formerly Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Oman, while Enayati was previously Iran's Kuwait envoy.

Both countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies following a China-brokered deal announced in March.

Riyadh and Tehran severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shia cleric Nimr al Nimr.

RelatedSaudi Arabia, Iran ties moving 'on the right track': Iranian top diplomat

Rebuilding ties

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran resumed operations last month.

In June, Iran marked the reopening of its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony.

Last month Iran's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, preached unity and dialogue during his first visit to Saudi Arabia since the surprise rapprochement was announced, saying bilateral ties were "progressing in the right direction".

Iran and Saudi Arabia have backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the Middle East for years.

Since the March deal, Saudi Arabia has restored ties with Syrian regime and ramped up a push for peace in Yemen, where it has for years led a military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi forces.

RelatedIran's FM visits Saudi Arabia on first such trip in years as tensions ease
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us