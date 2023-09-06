WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU hits 6 tech giants with extra obligations, Apple 'very concerned'
EU Commission is examining the appeal of Microsoft and Apple that argued that some of their services do not qualify as gatekeepers.
EU hits 6 tech giants with extra obligations, Apple 'very concerned'
Apple expressed concerns about the risks posed by the EU's landmark digital markets law, after Brussels put the firm on a list of tech giants facing new curbs. / Photo: Reuters
September 6, 2023

The EU executive body has imposed additional rules on six giant tech companies, including Meta, Apple, and Microsoft, to prevent them from abusing their dominant position in the digital market.

The European Commission announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has labeled Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft as so-called “gatekeepers” under the bloc’s new Digit al Services Act.

The EU can designate tech companies as gatekeepers if they “provide an important gateway between businesses and consumers in relation to core platform services,” the statement explained.

In other words, gatekeepers are the digital giants, such as search engines, social networks, and cloud services that are basically impossible to avoid when using the internet.

'Unfair conditions on businesses'

Under the bloc’s regulation that entered into force in August, this status comes with additional obligations on the tech companies to prevent them from applying “unfair conditions on businesses and end users and at ensuring the openness of important digital services.”

The companies have now six months to implement the EU Commission’s list of obligations and restrictions.

If they fail to comply with the new rules, the EU can hit them with a penalty of up to 10% of their annual turnover, which can be doubled if they repeat the infringement.

Meanwhile, the EU Commission is now examining the appeal of Microsoft and Apple that argued that some of their services such as Bing, Edge, and Microsoft Advertising, as well as iMessage, do not qualify as gatekeepers.

Apple 'very concerned'

Apple expressed concerns about the risks posed by the EU's landmark digital markets law, after Brussels put the firm on a list of tech giants facing new curbs.

"We remain very concerned about the privacy and data security risks the DMA poses for our users. Our focus will be on how we mitigate these impacts," Apple said, referring to the EU Digital Markets Act.

RelatedEU brings new rules on tech giants to prevent illegal content
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us