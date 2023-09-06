WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly rainstorm pounds Greece for second day
Storm Daniel triggers landslides, destroys a bridge, causes the collapse of power poles and carries away dozens of cars in muddy waters, just days after a deadly wildfire in the north of the country.
Deadly rainstorm pounds Greece for second day
Greece says the weather is the most extreme in terms of the amount of rainfall since records have been kept in the country. / Photo: AFP
September 6, 2023

At least two people have died and three were missing after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses and destroyed infrastructure in central Greece.

The body of an elderly woman was recovered close to a community in the southern Pelion area in central Greece on Wednesday, the fire brigade said, raising the death toll from severe weather in Greece to two.

"The body was found under a pile of woods," a fire brigade official said, adding that a rescue operation was continuing for three missing people.

Police issued traffic warnings for the cities of Trikala and Karditsa as the rainstorm was expected to intensify again later on Wednesday.

Storm Daniel, which has battered Greece since Monday, triggered landslides, destroyed a bridge, caused the collapse of power poles and carried away dozens of cars in muddy waters, just days after a deadly wildfire in the north of the country.

A man died on Tuesday after a wall collapsed in bad weather in the port city of Volos on the Pagasetic Gulf and about 94 inmates were moved to safety late on Tuesday after torrential rain damaged part of their nursing home.

A witness said that the river near the nursing home had swallowed the road and flooded a train station in Volos, disrupting train traffic.

RelatedDeadly torrential rain hits Greece following summer wildfires

Extreme rainfall

Greece has said the weather was the most extreme in terms of the amount of rainfall since records have been kept in the country.

Flash floods in Greece in 2017 killed 25 people and left hundreds homeless.

Meanwhile, in northwestern Türkiye, at least five people were killed after heavy rains triggered flash floods, TRT Haber reported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us