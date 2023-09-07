TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s third Arctic Ocean expedition becomes hub for int'l scientists
Turkish expedition hosts scientists from Brazil, Czech Republic, and Norway to research the impact of climate crisis on region's ecosystem.
Türkiye’s third Arctic Ocean expedition becomes hub for int'l scientists
Participants of the 3rd National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition work under the auspices of the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and under the coordination of TUBİTAK MAM Polar Research Institute. / Photo: AA
September 7, 2023

This year has marked a significant milestone in Türkiye's third Arctic expedition, as the mission opened its doors to foreign scientists for the first time, fostering international collaboration in the heart of the ocean.

Burcu Ozsoy, the coordinator of Türkiye's 3rd National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition, said: "The inclusion of foreign scientists in our Arctic expedition holds immense value for us."

In the spirit of international bilateral cooperation, the Turkish expedition hosted scientists from Brazil, the Czech Republic, and Norway, where they conducted research aimed at understanding the impact of the climate crisis on the region's ecosystem, fish, and phytoplankton.

The scientists also focused on investigating the emerging trade routes in the Arctic region due to the melting sea ice, as well as analysing the seasons during which they become accessible.

"In such an isolated environment, international collaboration brings significant strength to our research efforts," Ozsoy said.

Underscoring the importance of scientific cooperation among nations, Ozsoy added: “Collaboration between foreign scientists and their Turkish counterparts, resulting in joint studies, enhances our nation's influence in the field of science diplomacy."

The expedition was held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency and the coordination of the Marmara Research Center (MAM) Polar Research Institute, which is a part of the Ankara-based Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TUBITAK).

The Turkish team did research at 28 different locations for a full month in the Barents Sea of the Arctic Ocean with the Norwegian-flagged Polar Xplorer, a 62-meter (203-foot) research vessel.

RelatedTürkiye in the Arctic: A strategic mission with a strong cultural angle
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us