August 23, 2025

Taiwan cast ballots Saturday in a recall vote targeting seven opposition politicians.

The lawmakers from the Kuomintang (KMT) face recall attempts in their districts.

The push marks the second round of recall efforts this summer.

In July, 24 recall cases against KMT legislators, along with one targeting a Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) mayor, all failed to reach the threshold.

Recall supporters accuse the KMT of blocking critical legislation and leaning toward Beijing.

Opponents argue the wave of votes undermines democratic stability and say it is an attempt to marginalise the opposition.

Voters are also deciding in a referendum whether to restart the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant in southern Taiwan, the island’s last reactor.

Proponents of restarting the reactor have said nuclear power is a necessary low-carbon option to stabilise Taiwan’s grid.

Environmental groups, however, warn it would delay investment in renewables and prolong risks linked to nuclear waste and safety, primarily as the reactor lies on an active fault line.

The recall vote and the referendum could shape the balance of power in parliament and the future of the island’s energy policy.

Both polls opened at 8 am local time (0000GMT). Authorities said results are expected late Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
