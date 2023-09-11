WORLD
2 MIN READ
Meta develops more powerful AI system, aims to beat the market — report
The tech giant plans a system that could help other companies build services that produce sophisticated text, analysis, and other output.
Meta develops more powerful AI system, aims to beat the market — report
META / Photo: Reuters
September 11, 2023

Meta Platforms is working on a new artificial-intelligence system intended to be as powerful as the most advanced model offered by OpenAI, according to a report, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Facebook parent is aiming for its new AI model to be ready next year, the Wall Street Journal said on Sunday, adding it will be several times more powerful than its commercial version dubbed Llama 2.

Llama 2 is Meta's open source AI language model launched in July, and distributed by Microsoft's cloud Azure services to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

The planned system, details of which could still change, would help other companies build services that produce sophisticated text, analysis and other output, the newspaper reported.

RelatedMeta reportedly prepares AI-powered chatbots in attempt to retain users

Large language models

Meta expects to start training the new AI system, known as a large language model, in early 2024, the report added.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Businesses and enterprises have flocked to the nascent generative AI market for newer capabilities and refining business processes since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT late last year.

Bloomberg News reported in July that Apple is working on AI offerings similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, adding that it has built its own framework, known as "Ajax", to create large language models and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call "Apple GPT".

RelatedMeta releases free-of-charge AI model to challenge Microsoft, Google
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us