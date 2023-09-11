WORLD
Türkiye sends humanitarian aid to storm-hit Libya
Total of three aircraft, carrying humanitarian aid and a medical rescue team, will be sent to Libya.
General view of flood water covering the area as a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Al Mukhaili, Libya September 11, 2023, in this handout picture. / Photo: Reuters
September 11, 2023

Türkiye is sending three aircraft to transport a rescue team and humanitarian aid to Libya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, after a massive flood caused by heavy rain killed 2,000 people in the city of Derna.

Three flights of humanitarian aid to Libya will land in Benghazi on Tuesday, President Erdogan announced on early Tuesday.

The aid, coordinated by the Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, will include 168 personnel, two search and rescue vehicles, two boats, 170 tents, 600 blankets, 400 food and sanitary packages, and more, he said.

Additionally, a team of 65 personnel from the Turkish Red Crescent, UMKE (Medical Assistance and Rescue Organisation), and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will assist in the distribution of the aid, Erdogan added.

Security and Gendarmerie personnel will also participate in field operations alongside AFAD, the president noted.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday Ankara is closely monitoring situation in storm-hit Libya and it is working with all institutions to coordinate its help and support to Libya.

"Türkiye, as always, stands by its friendly and brotherly Libya during this difficult time and is prepared to offer in all kinds of support," the ministry said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, has announced that an 11-person UMKE and UMKE ATAK personnel are being dispatched to assist flood-stricken Libya.

In a statement posted on his social media account, Minister Koca said, "The Ministry is mobilising resources to provide assistance to the thousands affected by the devastating flood in Libya. We've prepared medical supplies, equipment, and medications for the mission. A team comprising 11 members from UMKE and UMKE ATAK is departing tonight."

Storm caused floods

Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that swept away entire neighborhoods and wrecked homes in multiple coastal towns in the east of the North African nation. As many as 2,000 people were feared dead.

The destruction appeared greatest in Derna and left it with crumbling and inadequate infrastructure.

The confirmed death toll from the weekend flooding stood at 61 as of late Monday, according to health authorities. But the tally did not include Derna, which had become inaccessible, and many of the thousands missing there were believed carried away by waters.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
