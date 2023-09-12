Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter’s marquee product.

The showcase is coming at a time when Apple has seen its sales fall from the previous year for three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven't been selling as well.

The forthcoming iPhone 15 lineup is expected to range from lower-priced basic models to more expensive premium devices.

This year's high-end models are expected to boast a better telephoto camera lens and potentially a $100 to $200 price increase from last year's versions.

One of the biggest anticipated changes that Apple is expected to announce is a new way to charge the iPhone 15 models and future generations.

The company is expected to switch to the USB-C cable standard that is already widely used on many devices, including its Mac computers and many of its iPads.

Apple is being forced to start phasing out the Lightning port cables that it rolled out in 2012 with the release of the iPhone 5 because of a mandate that European regulators are imposing in 2024.

Sales drop, stock prices dip

As has been case with Apple and other smartphone makers, the next model isn't expected to make any major leaps in technology.

The array of iPhone 15 choices, likely to range from lower-priced basic models to more expensive premium versions, are expected to consist of mostly incremental advances to the device's chips, battery and cameras.

The basic iPhone 15 models also may be redesigned to include a shape-shifting cutout on the display screen that Apple calls its “Dynamic Island” for app notifications — a look that was introduced with last year's Pro and Pro Max devices.

If the rumour mill pans out, this year's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may feature a periscope-style telephoto lens that will improve the quality of photos taken from far distances.

The telephoto lens could boast a 6x optical zoom, which would still lag the 10x optical zoom on Samsung's premium Galaxy S22 Ultra, but would be a significant upgrade from the 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The improved camera is one of the reasons Apple is also expected to raise the prices of the Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $1,000 while the Pro Max starts at $1,100. Analysts think the iPhone 15 versions of those models may cost an additional $100 to $200, testing how much consumers are willing to pay for the devices at a time when post-pandemic inflation has been squeezing more household budgets.