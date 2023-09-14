WORLD
5 MIN READ
Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges after plea deal failure
Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, is also under investigation for his business dealings and the special counsel says charges of tax evasion could be filed in Washington, DC or California, where he resides.
Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges after plea deal failure
Two counts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison while the third carries up to five years in prison, upon conviction. / Photo: AFP
September 14, 2023

Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president's son.

Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware.

President Joe Biden's son has also been under investigation for his business dealings. The special counsel overseeing the case has indicated that charges of failure to pay taxes on time could be filed in Washington or in California, where he lives.

The indictment comes as congressional Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president, in large part over Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Republicans have obtained testimony about how Hunter Biden used the "Biden brand" to drum up work overseas, but they have not produced hard evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

RelatedHunter Biden sues ex-White House official over laptop data leak

Drug user

The three-count indictment says Hunter Biden lied on a form required for every gun purchase when he bought a Colt Cobra Special at a Wilmington, Delaware, gun shop in October 2018.

He's charged with two counts of making false statements by checking a box falsely saying he was not a user of or addicted to drugs and of illegally possessing the gun as a drug user and a third count for possessing the gun as a drug user.

Two counts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison while the third carries up to five years in prison, upon conviction.

Unusual provisions

A felony gun charge against Hunter Biden, 53, had previously been part of a plea deal that also included guilty pleas to misdemeanour tax charges, but the agreement imploded during a court hearing in July when a judge raised questions about its unusual provisions.

Defence attorneys have argued that a part of the deal sparing Hunter Biden prosecution on the gun count if he stays out of trouble remains in place. It includes immunity provisions against other potential charges. Attorneys indicated they would fight additional charges filed against him, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Prosecutors, though, maintain the agreement never took effect and is now invalid. They telegraphed charges were coming earlier this month.

Charges related to gun possession by drug users are rare, especially when not in connection with other crimes. Of all the people sentenced for illegal gun possession in 2021, about 5 percent were charged due to drug use, according to US Sentencing Commission data.

RelatedHunter Biden's iCloud account hack exposes inappropriate contents

'Sweetheart deal'

A federal appeals court, meanwhile, recently found longstanding ban didn’t stand up to new standards for gun laws set by the Supreme Court.

Republicans had denounced the plea agreement as a “sweetheart deal.” It would have allowed Hunter Biden to serve probation rather than jail time after pleading guilty to failing to pay taxes in both 2017 and 2018.

His personal income during those two years totaled roughly $4 million, including business and consulting fees from a company he formed with the CEO of a Chinese business conglomerate and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, prosecutors have said.

Congressional Republicans have continued their own investigations into the Justice Department's handling of the case as well as nearly every aspect of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, seeking to connect his financial affairs directly to his father.

They have failed to produce evidence that the president directly participated in his son’s work, though he sometimes had dinner with his son's clients or said hello to them on calls.

RelatedBiden says 'not focused' on Republicans' impeachment inquiry
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us