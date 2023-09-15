WORLD
North Korea's Kim Jong-un visits fighter jet plant in Russia's Far East
Kim visits Komsomolsk aviation plant, named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first person in space.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un attend a meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters
September 15, 2023

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited an aeronautics factory on his tour of Russia's Far East following his summit with President Vladimir Putin.

Two days after meeting Putin at a spaceport, amid speculation they would agree on an arms deal, Kim's bullet-proof train arrived in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

Kim is in the city, an important Russian industrial centre, to visit an aviation firm producing military and civil equipment.

The RIA Novosti news agency published footage of Kim's train arriving in the city, with the red carpet rolled out to greet him.

He was met with flowers, music, a dance group and ceremonial loaves of bread, the Interfax agency said.

Kim, who seldom leaves his country, held talks with Putin at the Vostochny cosmodrome on Wednesday.

Putin said on television on Wednesday that Kim "will visit factories where civilian and combat aviation equipment is produced" in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

His visit to Russia's Far East comes as US officials and experts have said Moscow is interested in buying North Korean ammunition to use in the conflict in Ukraine — an arms deal that would defy global sanctions.

Kim's visit will last a few more days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Thursday, without giving further details.

RelatedRussia will win 'great victory' over enemies, Kim tells Putin
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
