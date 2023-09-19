TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises wanted terrorist in southeastern province
The terrorist participated in numerous acts of terror, involving extended firearms, placing of hand-made explosives, and initiating harassment fire, says Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Interior.
The PKK, terrorist organisation, carries out its terror campaign over 35-years and responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people. / Photo: AA Archive
September 19, 2023

A wanted terrorist was "neutralised" in a domestic anti-terror operation in southeastern Sirnak province, the Turkish interior minister said.

Security forces “neutralised” Ramazan Elicumus, codenamed Renas, in an armed clash that broke out in the Guclukonak district on Tuesday, Ali Yerlikaya said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said the terrorist was involved in many terror attacks with long-barreled weapons, planting hand-made explosives, and opening harassment fire.

The affiliation of the terrorist was not specified, but the PKK terror group is active in the area.

Elicumus had been listed on the Interior Ministry's wanted list with a reward of 500,000 Turkish liras (nearly $18,500) offered.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Monday, Turkish security forces also “neutralised” four PKK terrorists in the southeastern Diyarbakir province. Three of the terrorists were on the Turkish Interior Ministry’s list wanted list.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
