WORLD
3 MIN READ
Guterres urges leaders to reform UNSC, global bodies as world has changed
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for comprehensive reform of multilateral institutions, citing the outdated nature of the United Nations Security Council and international financial systems.
Guterres urges leaders to reform UNSC, global bodies as world has changed
UN Chief Guterres urges leaders for comprehensive reforms at the world's biggest diplomatic gathering at UN headquarters in NYC / Photo: AA.
September 19, 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged world leaders to reform multilateral institutions, including the Security Council and international financial architecture based on current economic and political realities as the General Assembly opened its 78th session.

"Global governance is stuck in time. Look no further than the United Nations Security Council and the Bretton Woods system. They reflect the political and economic realities of 1945," Guterres said on Tuesday.

"The world has changed. Our institutions have not. We cannot effectively address problems as they are if institutions don’t reflect the world as it is," he told the world's biggest diplomatic gathering at UN headquarters in New York.

He warned that the world is inching closer to a ''Great Fracture'' in economic and financial systems, and trade relations with geopolitical tensions are rising. ''The alternative to reform is further fragmentation. It’s reform or rupture,'' he said.

RelatedWe will not backtrack on 'the world is bigger than five' stance – Erdogan

'Snapshot of injustice'

Addressing pressing issues the world is facing from climate crisis to wars, nuclear threats, natural disasters, inequalities and hunger, he said: "If we don’t feed the hungry, we are feeding conflict."

"Despite our long list of global challenges, that same spirit of determination can guide us forward. Let us be determined to heal divisions and forge peace,'' he added.

Guterres also called a flood that killed thousands in Derna, Libya a symbol of the world's ills.

"Even as we speak now, bodies are washing ashore from the same Mediterranean Sea where billionaires sunbathe on their super yachts," Guterres said.

"Derna is a sad snapshot of the state of our world - the flood of inequity, of injustice, of inability to confront the challenges in our midst."

RelatedWhy floods in Libya caused high death toll
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us