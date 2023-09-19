TÜRKİYE
Türkiye closely monitoring developments in northern Iraq: Ankara
Following the deadly drone attack on Arbat Airport in Sulaymaniyah, the Turkish Foreign Ministry calls for a strong action against PKK/YPG and its collaborators in Iraq.
Türkiye expects both the Iraqi government and the KRG authorities to designate PKK and its affiliates as terrorist organisation, says the Turkish Foreign Ministry. /Photo: AA
September 19, 2023

Türkiye has said it was closely monitoring the terrorist activities of the PKK and its extensions in Iraq, which were intensified especially in the north of the country, as well as the mobility through the terror corridor established between Syria and Iraq.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the developments related to the explosion that took place on September 18 at Arbat Airport in Sulaymaniyah are noteworthy.

It is understood that the members of the PUK’s "anti-terrorist group" were conducting a training exercise together with PKK/YPG terrorists at the time of the explosion, the statement said.

"This development is quite disturbing as it has clearly revealed the cooperation between PUK’s security apparatus and members of the terrorist organisation," the ministry said.

"This latest incident has also confirmed once again the accuracy of the measures we have taken regarding Sulaymaniyah, the people of which are almost taken hostage by the terrorist organisation," the statement added.

Türkiye expects both the Iraqi government and the KRG authorities to designate PKK and its affiliates as a terrorist organisation, and to fight terrorism in a sincere and concrete manner, the ministry said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
