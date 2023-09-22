Argentina continues its bid for a member of the clergy in Italy to stand trial concerning alleged crimes dating back to the country’s civic-military rule from 1976-1983.

Franco Reverberi stands accused of being involved in kidnappings, torture and a murder during the dark period of Jorge Rafael Videla’s iron-fisted rule .

At least 10 witnesses allege Reverberi was present during their torture at a clandestine detention centre.

In August, Italy agreed to extradite Reverberi - a joint Argentine and Italian national - to stand trial in connection to the allegations.

Nevertheless, Reverberi's lawyer lodged an appeal against the extradition, effectively stalling the process until a verdict is reached.

His lawyers argued the potential extradition lacks sufficient grounds, underscoring how his poor health, the potential psychological stress involved as factors to prevent his extradition.

The Supreme Court of Cassation, Italy’s highest court of appeal’s decision is expected to take around three months, according to Pagina12.

Following the appeal, Argentina's embassy in Rome issued a communique, insisting the accused has the right to defend himself. But, it said the Latin American nation will continue its bid for Reverberi's extradition, underscoring both nation’s common vision to fight impunity, particularly in relation to crimes against humanity.

Extradition proceedings against Reverberi were originally launched in 2013 and have faced a number of hurdles.

Despite the setbacks, proceedings have gained momentum in recent years, following a push by Argentina’s Human Right’s Secretary, with changes to Italy’s legal system being implemented. This entailed that Italy now not only considers murder but also torture as “imprescriptible” grounds for extradition, according to Argentine news agency Telam.

Earlier this year Argentina requested that the Bologna Appeals Court in Italy extradite Reverberi to Argentina - a move that was finally approved in July and enforced by the Italian Justice Ministry - until it hit a roadblock from the clergy’s legal team.

Reverberi was originally born in Italy in the late 1930s and his family immigrated to Argentina when he was a child. He eventually became an auxiliary chaplain for the Mountain Exploration Squadron VIII in they city of San Rafael, Mendoza in western Argentina.

The accusations against Reverberi allegedly took place in “La Departamental,” a clandestine detention centre located in the city's court building during the dictatorship

During a dark chapter in Argentina's history, Reverberi stands accused of having been present as military officers carried out beatings and torture, insisting victims cooperate with the soldiers.

He has also been accused of the murder of Jose Beron who belonged to the People's Revolutionary Army. Beron disappeared in 1976 after reports alleged he had been at the “La Departamental.”

In 2010 Reverberi was summoned to appear as a witness, as trials against military personnel accused of crimes during dictatorial rule, got underway in the city of Mendoza.

Authorities say "he fled the country in 2011, when the first trial for crimes against humanity was held in Mendoza and the testimonies of survivors and family members began to indicate his responsibility."

In 2021 the San Rafael prosecutor's office pushed for Reverberi's capture describing him as "a special kind of torturer," referencing what authorities perceive the authority he wielded over military personnel performing torure during military rule.

Last year, Minister of Human Rights Horacio Pietragalla travelled to meet with Italian prosecutors involved in the case, detailing how they believe they would be able to suitably house elderly people like Reverberi who may have complex health needs.

Nevertheless, Reverberi is not the first priest in Argentina to face accusations of active participation alongside military personnel during the dictatorship.

Christian von Wernich, a Catholic priest for the police in the province of Buenos Aires was found guilty in 2007 in connection to seven murders and a number of kidnappings and episodes of torture, resulting in him being sentenced to life in jail.