WORLD
3 MIN READ
The 19th Asian Games begin in China with grand opening ceremony
Chinese President Xi Jinping officially opened the 19th Asian Games during a vibrant ceremony in Hangzhou, commencing a two-week sports event that features a larger number of athletes compared to the Olympics.
The 19th Asian Games begin in China with grand opening ceremony
Over 12,000 athletes from 45 nations are participating in Asia’s biggest sporting event to compete in 40 sports. / Photo: AFP
September 23, 2023

The 19th edition of the Asian Games opened in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, as Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of several other nations attended the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony on Saturday “consists of 15 segments, which include the parade of athletes and the lighting of the cauldron. The opening day of the Hangzhou Asian Games aligns with the Autumn Equinox, one of China's 24 solar terms. It symbolizes harvest and reunion in the Chinese culture," state-run Global Times reported.

Over 12,000 athletes from 45 nations are participating in Asia’s biggest sporting event to compete in 40 sports.

The Asian Games, which were supposed to take place last September but were postponed because of COVID-19, will run through Oct. 8.

Among the attendants of the opening ceremony were South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and head of Syrian regime Bashar al-Assad.

President Xi was greeted by wild cheers when he appeared, and fans were handed LED star lights, adding sparkle to the stands when the lights dimmed and eight well-polished soldiers arrived carrying the national flag above their heads.

The loudest cheers were for the Chinese delegation, but Taiwan, North Korea, and Hong Kong were also welcomed warmly. There were no audible jeers for any delegation.

RelatedChina launches Asian Games torch relay with thousands of spectators

Diverse events beyond the Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were held in a COVID bubble. The 2008 Summer Olympics marked China's rise as a world power. These games serve as a promotional event for Hangzhou, the eastern metropolis of 8 million that seeks a larger stage, partly lost in the shadow of nearby Shanghai.

The giant numbers are due to the staggering array of events with many regional specialities, sports, and games you won't see at the Olympics.

Of course, there are the old standbys seen in every Olympics like track and field, swimming, or volleyball. Nine sports will offer qualification spots for the Olympics — archery, artistic swimming, boxing, breaking, hockey, modern pentathlon, sailing, tennis, and water polo. Many of the 481 events offer a chance for smaller delegations to win medals, which is often impossible at the Olympics.

China won almost 300 medals in the Asian Games five years ago and is sure to dominate again followed by Japan and South Korea.

RelatedRussia, Belarus participation in Asian Games 'not feasible': IOC
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us