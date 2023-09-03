WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia, Belarus participation in Asian Games 'not feasible': IOC
Both countries have been excluded from many sports events since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, though individual athletes have been allowed to compete under certain restrictions.
A Russian flag is held above the Olympic Rings at Adler Arena Skating Center during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia on Feb. 18, 2014. / Photo: AP Archive
September 3, 2023

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not compete at the Asian Games in China this month after the International Olympic Committee has concluded that the plan was "not feasible."

An IOC spokesperson said on Sunday that "the concept of the participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports at the Asian Games 2023 was explored as discussed at the Olympic Summit in December 2022, but was not feasible due to technical reasons."

Earlier this year, the IOC said that a pathway for their athletes' participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics, albeit as neutral athletes, should be explored.

At a meeting in Bangkok in July, the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia voted to allow a maximum of 500 competitors from those countries to compete, to allow them to gain qualification standards for the Olympics.

The Asian Games begin in Hangzhou on September 23 and run until October 8.

RelatedUkraine conflict: Does the ban on Russian athletes defeat sportsmanship?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
