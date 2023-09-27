TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Egypt's new ambassador to Türkiye presents credentials to President Erdogan
The appointment of Ambassador Elhamamy is the first by Cairo since 2013, as both nations elevated their diplomatic ties to the embassy level in July.
Egypt's new ambassador to Türkiye presents credentials to President Erdogan
Ambassador Amr Elhamamy has served as Egypt's charge d'affaires in Ankara since 2019. / Photo: AA
September 27, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the letter of credentials of Egypt's new ambassador to Türkiye.

On Wednesday at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan welcomed Egyptian Ambassador Amr Elhamamy, marking the first appointment by Cairo since 2013.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

In July, Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties to the level of embassies. Türkiye appointed Salih Mutlu Sen, its new ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt named Elhamamy ambassador to Ankara.

Elhamamy has served as Egypt's charge d'affaires in Ankara since 2019. Before that, in 2011- 2015, he was a legal advisor for Egypt's UN Mission in New York.

Senior diplomat Sen served as a member of the foreign policy advisory board in 2021 and was Türkiye's permanent representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from 2015 to 2020.

Turkish President also received letters of credentials from the new ambassadors of three other countries on Wednesday.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan separately welcomed Isabelle Dumont of France, Andreas Gaarder of Norway, and Fahad Bin Assaad Bin Abdulkareem Abualnasr of Saudi Arabia.

After the new envoy’s credentials were presented, souvenir photos were taken.

RelatedTürkiye, Egypt appoint ambassadors to elevate diplomatic ties
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us