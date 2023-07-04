TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Egypt appoint ambassadors to elevate diplomatic ties
Ankara and Cairo upgrade bi-lateral ties to ambassador level, with the two sides agree to send emissaries to respective diplomatic missions.
Normalisation between the two countries came after nearly 13 years. / Photo: TRT Haber / Photo: TRT World
July 4, 2023

As part of the re-normalisation process, Türkiye end Egypt have achieved a significant milestone.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the two countries announced that they will be appointing ambassadors to their respective capitals.

"The Republic of Türkiye and the Arab Republic of Egypt announced that the diplomatic relations between the two countries had been raised to embassies," said the joint announcement.

Türkiye has appointed Ambassador Salih Mutlu Sen as the Ambassador to Cairo, and Egypt has appointed Amr Elhamamy as the Ankara Ambassador.

Raising the level of diplomatic relations between the two countries has been put into practice in accordance with the decision taken by the presidents of the two countries and "the interests of Egyptian peoples".

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup, which overthrew the late president Mohammed Morsi.

Following the solidarity and condolence visit of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to Türkiye after the devastating twin earthquakes in February, former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Cairo, becoming the first foreign minister to visit Egypt from Türkiye after 11 years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
